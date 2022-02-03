Quarterback Tom Brady issued another heartfelt note, days after announcing his retirement from the NFL following 22 years in the league. On Facebook, the 44-year-old Brady said “as I look back on my career in football, the memories we have made, and the relationships we have built are by far the most meaningful.” Brady said while the scoreboard was important, he said the toughest times always taught him the most important lessons. “I am grateful to the people that stood with me through every high and low, win and loss, and the memories we created TOGETHER.

Memories that won’t ever fade,” Brady said. Brady stressed that he not only played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey, he also played for his friends, family, and the community, for every single one that have given him what he has today. “I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible,” he ended. Brady accompanied the message with a video montage of his NFL career and his family.

Brady made it official on Tuesday as he announced his retirement from the NFL after more than two decades in the league. He won seven Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the most for any player in the league, and clinched several all-time records, including most touchdown passes with 624, most passing yards with 84,250, most regular-season wins with 243, and most playoff wins in NFL history with 35.

He is expected to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he’s eligible for Canton in five years.

Brady to spend retirement in Miami mansion

Brady earlier said that he enjoys the weather in Florida and there’s no way he’s getting back to frigid Boston weather. According to Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post, Brady will enjoy his retirement at his dream Miami mansion together with his family.

It was earlier reported that Brady spent $17 million for a sprawling plot of land located in Miami’s Indian Creek Island, or the area known as the “billionaire’s bunker.” Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, decided to demolished the initial structure on the property as they are planning to build a new environmentally friendly mansion.

Jacobs also reported that their Miami home will be designed after their longtime Massachusetts home where they stayed during Brady’s 20-year stint with the Patriots.

Brady gets 99 rating on Madden

Following his retirement, Brady has been elevated by Madden NFL video game to the 99 Club, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. This was the second time this season that Madden promoted Brady to the 99 Club, the first was when he set the NFL's all-time passing yardage mark. Earlier, Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were selected to be the cover of Madden 22.