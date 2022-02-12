Days after announcing his retirement, Tom Brady and his family are now in Costa Rica for their traditional annual vacation. The vacation happened much earlier after the 44-year-old Brady, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, in the NFC Divisional Round.

According to TMZ Sports, Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, held hands while strolling along the beach. The two were spotted walking along the beach with a dog in tow. Based on the pictures, Brady looks super happy following his decision to hang up his cleats for good after 22 years in the NFL – 20 with the New England Patriots and two with the Buccaneers.

Brady won seven Super Bowl titles – six with the Patriots and one with Tampa Bay, where he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million after leaving New England. There is a possibility that Brady could cut short his retirement and return to the NFL after saying that he will never say never to a comeback if presented the opportunity. Several NFL players also expressed the belief that Brady will return before the 2022 season. Brady still has one year left in his contract with the Buccaneers after signing an extension last offseason.

Brady wins the FedEx award

Despite his age, Brady showed fans he still had it when he led the league in passing yards with 5,316, touchdown passes with 43, and completions with 485.

Brady captured this season's FedEx Air Player of the Year award with his performance during the annual NFL Honors show, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. This was the first time that Brady won the award that was first created in 2003, besting Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert and the Rams' Matthew Stafford. Brady won the FedEx Air Player of the Week award three times during the regular season, in Weeks 1, 2, and 18.

Brady also joined Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterback to throw 40 or more touchdowns in a season three times. This was also the second straight season that Brady threw for 40-plus touchdowns, joining Drew Brees.

Bucs might play in Munich

There's a possibility that the Buccaneers will play in Germany soon after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell chose Munich and Frankfurt as the two host cities for the International Series games in Germany over the next four seasons.

According to Smith, the Buccaneers could be lined up for a game in Munich next fall. The NFL game in Munich will be played at FC Bayern Munich Stadium, home of the FC Bayern Munich, the most successful German soccer team in history with 30 national championships, 20 domestic cups, and six UEFA Champion League titles. The two games in Frankfurt will be held at Frankfurt Stadium.