Former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil praised Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for trying to help troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was recently cut by the team following his actions during their game against the New York Jets last week. During an interview with TMZ Sports, Vermeil said he read Brady’s statement on the issue involving Brown: “I read Brady’s statement. I respect Tom Brady what he thought he could do and really wanted to. He was sad when he left,” said Vermeil, but “you can’t save them all.” Last season, Brady convinced the Buccaneers to sign Brown to a contract despite his off-field troubles.

He even allowed him to stay in his home for a while. After Brown was cut by the Buccaneers, he appeared in different podcasts and programs and questioned his friendship with Brady. He also said that Brady only befriended him because he’s a good football player and the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback can’t do it all by himself. Vermeil believes that Brown’s NFL career is over, as he can’t see another team giving the wide receiver another shot. "I can't believe somebody would," said Vermeil, who was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs for a total of 15 seasons. Vermeil also said that he hasn’t seen anything like what Brown did when he took off his pads and jersey and headed to the locker room while the game is happening.

"I have never in my 30-something years of coaching from high school, junior college, Division I and the NFL -- I have never seen anything like that," Vermeil stressed.

Hogan has classic reaction to Brown’s statement

Wide receiver Chris Hogan played alongside Brady for three seasons with the New England Patriots. During that span, Brady turned Hogan into one of his dependable targets as they connected for 11 touchdowns.

With Brady’s help, Hogan won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots. When Brown made the comment about Brady “that he can’t do it all by himself”, Hogan had a classic reaction to it, per Rob Leeds of Fan Sided. Hogan shared the photo of Brown’s quote on Twitter and added the comment “Lol.”

Writer makes case for Brady as MVP

Brady currently leads the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions.

He is one of the contenders for the Most Valuable Player award. For Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the race would go down between Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, despite the emergences of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and running back Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts. Stroud said many would think that Rodgers has an edge over Brady because the Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but he insisted that Brady is in the best position to win his fourth MVP award. The Buccaneers will play the Carolina Panthers in their regular season finale.