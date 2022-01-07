Aside from eyeing the all-time completion record in a regular season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could earn an additional $562,500 bonus when they take on the Carolina Panthers in their regular-season finale on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The 44-year-old Brady is aiming to eclipse the regular-season completions mark currently owned by Drew Brees, who had 471 completions in 2016. Brady needs just 16 completions to add to his collection of records this season. In addition, Brady has already earned more than $1 million in incentives from his contract this season, but he could earn more on Sunday.

Under his Buccaneers contract, Brady could receive $562,500 bonus if he throws 25 touchdown passes this season. Brady already has 40 touchdown passes this season so he has more than surpassed the target, per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.

Brady is also in line to receive another $562,500 bonus if he stays in the top five in passing yards. Brady could reach it as he currently leads the league in passing yards with 4,990, 379 more yards than the player currently in fifth spot, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady can also earn another $562,500 bonus but it won’t depend on him but on his running backs Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Le'Veon Bell and the Buccaneers offensive line. Per Brady’s contract, he can earn the said bonus if the Buccaneers finish with a higher yards per carry average than last season.

The Buccaneers averaged 4.12 yards per carry last season and they are currently averaging 4.35 yards per carry. Another $562,500 awaits Brady if he can finish in the top five in passer rating. Brady sits 8th place with a passer rating of 100.5 while Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings sits fifth at 101.3. In total, Brady is eyeing to collect some $2.25 million contract incentives this week.

Ronald Jones, Barrett, Pierre-Paul out vs Panthers

The Buccaneers will play the Panthers without two of their key defensive players. According to head coach Bruce Arians, starting outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul won’t play against the Panthers due to various reasons. Aside from his existing knee injury that he suffered in Week 16, Barrett tested positive for COVID-19 and he could be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pierre-Paul, for his part, remains out due to a torn rotator cuff that's hampered him all season. Arians also announced that running back Ronald Jones won’t play after suffering an ankle injury in their 28-24 win over the New York Jets last week. The Buccaneers will also play their regular-season finale without cornerback Rashard Robinson (groin) and wide receiver Justin Watson (quadriceps). Arians said cornerback Richard Sherman is doubtful with an Achilles injury.

Arians hopes Bucs will be at full strength next week

Arians told the media that despite the setbacks, he expects the Buccaneers’ defense to be at full strength next week ahead of the postseason. The head coach added that top running back Leonard Fournette will be ready to go in the postseason. Fournette remains on injured reserve but did some light work with the training staff during practice.