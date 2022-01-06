Quarterback Tom Brady and cornerback Richard Sherman were bitter rivals on the field during their time with the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, respectively. Several years ago, Brady and Sherman had some tough battles on the field. In 2012, Sherman helped Seattle to a win over Brady and the Patriots. After the game, Sherman told Brady "you mad, bro?" But Brady got his revenge when he led the Patriots to a close win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. But unknown to many, Brady and Sherman cleared the air a long time ago, with the cornerback saying they exchanged jerseys some years back.

This season, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ secondary suffered various injuries, Brady lobbied the team to sign Sherman.

During an interview, Sherman shared some details regarding his relationship with Brady, saying they have stayed in communication over the years. I think that's every great rival, you know you gotta keep your friends close and your enemies closer apparently,” said Sherman, adding he has a pretty solid relationship with Brady. “It’s been really cool to be a part of this team. To see the way he prepares, the way he seriously he takes it, how great of a teammate he is,” said Sherman. The cornerback also lauded Brady for caring for his teammates, saying the quarterback goes out of his way to really connect with everyone.

“That's been really refreshing,” Sherman said.

Bucs release Brown

The Buccaneers on Thursday released troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown following the incident that occurred during their 28-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. "The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately,” the team said in a statement.

The team also refuted Brown’s claim that he was forced to play through an injury, saying he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game. The Buccaneers said that Brown did not indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play at some point during their game against the Jets. The Buccaneers also maintained that they tried to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist but Brown did not comply.

“Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization,” the Buccaneers insisted.

Arians says Brown complained about lack of targets

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians discussed the Brown issue after Thursday’s practice, revealing that the wide receiver complained about the lack of targets during their game against the Jets. "He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted,” said Arians, adding that some players got Brown to calm down. But Brown’s meltdown started again on the sideline and when Arians asked him to enter the game, he refused. That’s the point where Arians told him to get out of here. Arians added that Brown did not ask the trainer or the doctor about his ankle during that time.