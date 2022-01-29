Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman played 12 seasons as one of quarterback Tom Brady's receivers with the New England Patriots, where they also developed a close bond. The two went their separate ways two seasons ago, with the 44-year-old Brady signing a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Edelman deciding to stay for one more season with the Patriots.

Edelman, now an analyst for "Inside The NFL", was recently asked about the future of the 44-year-old Brady on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast. Edelman did not give a definite "yes" or "no" to the question if Brady retires, but he admitted that there's a possibility that his former teammate is considering hanging up his cleats for good after 22 seasons in the NFL, per Justin Leger of NBC Sports.

"It's tough when he starts bringing up family," Edelman said of Brady, adding, "it's going to have to be really good for him probably."

Edelman says he won't be surprised by Brady's decision

Edelman said Brady could also consider the status of the Buccaneers, who among the players and coaches will remain with the team. "He has to feel like he can go out and win it," he said, admitting that "this is the most I've ever felt like he could probably hang them up."

But Edelman said it wouldn't surprise him whatever decision Brady makes, whether he will continue playing or call it a career. "He keeps his poker face pretty good," he explained. Brady still has one year remaining in his contract with the Buccaneers, but he earlier said that he would take it day to day.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians earlier said that he would be shocked if Brady decides to retire before next season.

Brady could announce retirement soon

But according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Brady could announce his retirement anytime soon, and it could happen in the next few days. According to La Canfora, based on information from various courses close to Brady, they are convinced that the quarterback is preparing to retire from the game.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

La Canfora said Brady is expected to formalize his announcement on social media, press conferences, or both. But there's a possibility that Brady could delay his announcement until after Super Bowl LVI to not overshadow the biggest game in the NFL.

Brady also wants to announce his decision sooner to allow the Buccaneers to make the necessary move in finding his replacement.

The Buccaneers also need to decide who among the key free agents they would keep for next season. Some of Brady's targets will turn free agents, including wide receiver Chris Godwin, running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II, and tight end Rob Gronkowski.