Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly decided to retire after 22 years in the NFL. Per Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN, the 44-year-old Brady has decided to call it a career after winning seven Super Bowl titles, six with the New England Patriots. Brady decided to retire after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, in the NFC Divisional Round. Sources told Schefter and Darlington that Brady's decision to retire was based on several factors, including his family and health. Brady ended his Hall of Fame-bound career with seven Lombardi trophies, five Super Bowl MVPs, three regular-season MVPs, and various records, including the most touchdown passes (624), most passing yards (84,250), completions with 7,263, pass attempts with 11,317), pass TDs with 624), starts with 316) and QB wins with 243.

While there was no official announcement from Brady, TB12 Sports posted a thank-you announcement for the quarterback. The company tweeted, "7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady." But the company deleted the tweet later.

Brady holds numerous records

Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Brady walked away from the game with a trophy case of awards, including two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year and three-time first-team All-Pro. Brady was also a three-time second-team All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowler. He also won the 2009 Comeback Player of the Year winner and was named to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team, the 2010s All-Decade Team, and the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Brady was selected by the Patriots 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, but he became a starter in his second season after Drew Bledsoe suffered a season-ending injury in 2001.

Edelman, Mahomes laud Brady

After Schefter and Darlington's report, tributes pour in for Brady, including from his current Buccaneers teammates and former Patriots teammates.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who played with Brady for 12 seasons with the Patriots, tweeted a photo of Brady with the caption, "Thanks for the memories, babe. @TomBrady." For his part, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes retweeted a photo of Schefter's announcement and accompanied it with the goat icon, referring to Brady's status as the greatest of all time (GOAT).

In addition, teammate's cornerback Richard Sherman, wide receiver Mike Evans, and linebacker Devin White paid tribute to Brady. White tweeted, "Congrats to the greatest QB to ever lace 'em up on a helluva career @TomBrady," while Sherman "Hell of a run! Goat. Honor to share the field with you." Sherman signed with the Buccaneers in the regular season to get a chance to play alongside Brady. Evans, for his part, tweeted, "Thanks for everything, big bro, it was an honor @TomBrady," with a goat emoji.

Congrats to the greatest QB to ever lace em up on a helluva career @TomBrady #LFG 🤠🙏🏾 — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) January 29, 2022

Thanks for everything big bro it was an honor @TomBrady 🐐 — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) January 29, 2022