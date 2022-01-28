Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady earlier said that he will take it day by day when it comes to his decision if he would retire or not. The 44-year-old quarterback also said that his family will have a big say in his decision whether he would continue playing or call it a career after a 22-year stint in the NFL. While Brady contemplates his next move, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS football analyst Tony Romo has a wild prediction about the future of the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Romo addressed Brady’s retirement rumor during a preview of the AFC Championship Game with his NFL broadcast partner Jim Nantz.

During the broadcast, Romo said Brady could retire and pull off a Michael Jordan where he would cut his retirement short and return to the NFL. “I think sneakily, there’s a chance Tom Brady retires and could come back in two years,” said Romo. While he admits that his prediction is crazy, Romo said Brady is like the bionic man. Romo said Brady is not hurt and he’s still playing great, so he might just need to refresh for two years and return like what Jordan did.

Romo sees quick retirement for Brady

After winning three straight NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan announced his retirement from the NBA and tried to play Major League Baseball in 1993. But he did not make it to the Majors, so he decided to return to the Bulls after an 18-month hiatus and led them to three consecutive NBA titles.

“This is kinda how I think he would retire, just knowing him a little bit, it’s gonna be quick,” said Romo, adding that Brady is more likely to retire coming off a loss. The Buccaneers’ attempt to win a second straight Super Bowl title came to an end after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Earlier, Buccaneers fans have begged Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, to let the quarterback play for one more year and go for his 8th Super Bowl ring.

Brady still has one year left in his contract with the Buccaneers after signing an extension last offseason.

Key Bucs players set to turn free agents

Last season, the Buccaneers successfully signed all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning squad. But now, they will face big odds in bringing all of their key players who are set to turn free agents for another Super Bowl run.

According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, some of the Buccaneers’ key players on both sides of the ball are set to hit the open market. Among them are wide receiver Chris Godwin, cornerback Carlton Davis III, center Ryan Jensen, running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II, tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, safety Jordan Whitehead, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, guard Alex Cappa, defensive lineman William Gholston, tight end O.J. Howard, guard Aaron Stinnie, running back RB Giovani Bernard, cornerback Richard Sherman, backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, defensive lineman Steve McLendon, linebacker LB Kevin Minter, offensive tackle Josh Wells, defensive lineman Pat O'Connor and safety Andrew Adams.