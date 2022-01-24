One day after losing to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke about his future in the NFL during his “Let’s Go” podcast. Per a series of tweets by Joey Knight of Tampa Bay Times, the 44-year-old Brady addressed concerns about his playing career as asked by co-host Jim Gray. “I'll know when I know. It's a day after the season," Brady replied after Gray asked him about his playing career. "I'll know when the time is right, and there's no rush to make a decision,” added Brady, who remains under contract with the Buccaneers for one more season after signing an extension.

Brady also reflected on his loss to the Rams, saying “I'd rather play and lose than not play at all.” While he admits that losing hurts, Brady said it’s much more enjoyable for him to be in the arena than not in the arena.

Despite falling short of expectations, Brady said he’s proud of what the Buccaneers accomplished this season, despite the adversities. “I know when I give it my all, that's something I can be proud of,” said Brady, who led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions in the regular season in his 22nd year in the NFL.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians earlier said that he would be shocked if Brady doesn’t return for next season with the team.

Gronkowski could continue playing even without Brady

There’s a possibility that tight end Rob Gronkowski might continue his playing career even if Brady decides to retire. Gronkowski made this pronouncement during Monday’s interview with the media, per Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports.

"There could be a scenario like that," said Gronkowski, who came out of retirement two seasons ago to join Brady in Tampa Bay. Gronkowski said he could come up with a firm decision on his next career move in a couple of weeks after allowing his body to recover and have his mind cleared. Gronkowski missed several games in the regular season due to various injuries but he came back in time to help the Buccaneers reach the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Bucs sign 10 players to futures contract

According to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the team signed 10 of its 16 practice squad players to reserve/futures contracts for the 2022 season. The new deals will take effect on March 16 when the new league year begins.

Smith reported that running back Kenjon Barner, kicker Jose Borregales, tight end Codey McElroy, guard John Molchon, outside linebacker Elijah Ponder, defensive linemen Benning Potoa'e, Kobe Smith and Willington Previlon, cornerback Rashard Robinson and safety Troy Warner. The Buccaneers’ practice squad was very helpful in the regular season as they provided the team with dependable players while the starters were out with injuries.