Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman revealed recently that he has a beef with a close friend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The revelation was quite a surprise since Brady and Edelman have formed a close friendship. They played 12 years together with the Patriots.

During the “Inside the NFL”, Edelman was if Brady’s Buccaneers would win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, to which the former wide receiver replied, “Nah, I don’t think they’re gonna repeat this year”, per Paulina Dedaj of Fox Sports.

Edelman added that the Buccaneers are depleted with injuries, particularly the season-ending injury of wide receiver Chris Godwin.

After that, co-host Brandon Marshall asked Edelman if Brady called him and reached out if he could join the Buccaneers as another possible target.

Edelman said Brady hasn’t called him, adding that they have a “little beef” right now, but he refused to reveal the reason behind it. While fans are worried about the status of their relationship, there is an indication on Edelman’s social media account that all is well between him and his long-time quarterback.

Edelman posted a series of photos recalling his journey in 2021 when he announced his retirement and his decision to join the broadcast booth. He accompanied the pictures with the caption, “In a year full of change, it’s important to reflect and take a minute for gratitude, on to 2022.

#HappyNewYear” The post garnered thousands of likes, including one from Brady, a signal that their “beef” could be over.

Arians to coach vs Jets

After spending most of the week in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, head coach Bruce Arians was cleared and will coach the Buccaneers when they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, per Buccaneers.com.

Aside from Arians, Buccaneers wide receivers coach Kevin Garner, who also tested positive, will be on the sideline against the Jets. While Arians were isolated, assistant head coach Harold Goodwin helped prepare the Buccaneers for their upcoming clash with the Jets.

The Buccaneers also activated cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tampa Bay also elevated four players from the practice squad: punter Sterling Hofrichter, outside linebacker Elijah Ponder, running back Kenjon Barner, and wide receiver Cyril Grayson. The Buccaneers currently have wide receiver Jaelon Darden and punter Bradley Pinion on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Evans, Brown to play vs New York

The Buccaneers will also have their No. 1 and No. 3 receivers when they play the Jets on Sunday, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Based on information from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Easterling said Mike Evans and Antonio Brown would play on Sunday.

Evans will play in a limited capacity after suffering a hamstring injury and battling COVID-19. Brown, for his part, was limited in practice all week due to an ankle injury that he sustained in their win over the Carolina Panthers.