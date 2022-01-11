Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman expects his former squad to face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LVI. Edelman reportedly placed a $100,000 bet that the Buccaneers and Patriots will play for the Lombardi trophy on Feb. 13 this season. Per TMZ Sports, Edelman placed the said bet via the WynnBet Sports App. Edelman received the money to promote the app, but he decided to use it to bet on a possible Buccaneers-Patriots showdown for the Super Bowl title. Edelman also confirmed the TMZ Sports report after he posted a screenshot of his bet on his Instagram account with the caption “Wynnbet paid me 100g’s for some social media.

I’ll take 545 instead.”

The Buccaneers finished the regular season No. 2 in the NFC and will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild-Card Game on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Patriots, for their part, finished No. 6 in the AFC and will face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild-Card Game. In Week 4, the 44-year-old Tom Brady made his much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium, where he led the Buccaneers to a close win over the Patriots. Before he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers last season, Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. Last season, Brady notched his seventh Super Bowl trophy after leading the Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

McCoy reveals what Brady told Mathieu in Super Bowl LV

During Super Bowl LV, there was an intense moment between Brady and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. After Brady tossed a touchdown strike to wide receiver Antonio Brown that padded the Buccaneers’ lead, Mathieu was caught saying something to Brady. Then, cameras caught Brady yelling something to Mathieu.

The contents of the exchange were captured on audio by NFL Films, but they clarified that Brady made no racist remarks. During a recent episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast, former Buccaneers’ running back LeSean McCoy revealed what Brady told Mathieu during that incident, per Bro Bible. According to McCoy, Brady went to Brown to celebrate their touchdown connection, which did not sit well with Mathieu.

Brady then apologized to the safety, telling him “hey I didn’t mean anything by that”, to which Mathieu replied “nah, f__k that”. Then Brady responded with “well, f__k you.” An infographic of the discussion was posted by Complex, where Brady commented “Just football… love my guy Tryann Mathieu.”

Bears request interview with Bowles, Leftwich

Some teams are on the hunt for new head coaches, including the Chicago Bears, who fired Matt Nagy after another disappointing season. As they look for Nagy’s replacement, the Bears have requested to interview Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Leftwich and Bowles were also interviewed by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Last season, Leftwich and Bowles were eyed by various teams, but they decided to make another run with the Buccaneers.