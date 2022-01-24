Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is convinced that quarterback Tom Brady will return for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Talks about the retirement of 44-year-old Brady swirled around after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. After the loss, Brady said he’s still thinking about their defeat to the Rams and he will take it day to day whether he will return to Tampa Bay or not next season. But for Irvin, it was natural for Brady to be emotional after a loss, especially with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, watching.

“But once he rests and get some rest and some guys start calling, Tom let’s try to do this again, he’ll be back,” Irvin said on “First Take.” “I refuse to believe we are going to lose Tom Brady. He’ll be back one more year,” added Irvin.

For co-host Stephen A. Smith, the Buccaneers lost without some of their key weapons, including wide receiver Chris Godwin, so it would be a motivation for Brady to come back for one more season with his team fully loaded. “So when you look at it from that perspective, I think that’s another incentive where I can see him coming back,” added Smith. Also, Smith said it would be best for Brady to stay in the NFC because all of the young guns are in the AFC, like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chief, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

“It’s like he’s going to go against one of them if he was to come out of the NFC next season if he chose to come back and still make the Super Bowl,” he said.

Arians says Bucs will reload

The Buccaneers will enter free agency with 25 veteran players whose contracts will expire in March and who have the accrued seasons to become unrestricted free agents.

Despite this, Arians said the Buccaneers will only reload and not rebuild, saying their priority is to sign “our guys” in free agency. “I always look forward to that part of it, and then the draft. Each year is so different and so new,” said Arians, adding that they cannot bring all of their starters back, just like what they did last year when they signed all 22 starters for another Super Bowl run.

“I doubt we can do it all again this year, but we're sure going to give it our best,” he said. Among those who will turn unrestricted free agents are wide receiver Chris Godwin, running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones and tight end Rob Gronkowski, Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa on offense. For the defense, the Buccaneers could lose Carlton Davis, Jordan Whitehead, Will Gholston, Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul.

Wirfs to undergo surgery

According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs will undergo surgery to repair the ankle injury he suffered in last week’s Wild-Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Easterling, Wirfs needed surgery to repair the multiple damages to his ligaments.