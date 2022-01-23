The future of quarterback Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is now uncertain after their 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. After the game, the 44-year-old Brady said he “will take it day by day and see where we’re at”, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. When asked if when will fans know more about his future, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said that as of the moment, he’s only thinking about their heartbreaking loss to the Rams. “I’m thinking about this game, and not thinking about anything past five minutes from now,” he said.

Earlier, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that he would be shocked if Brady won’t return for his third season with the team. Brady has one year left in his contract with the Buccaneers after signing a contract extension last offseason.

But for Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, there’s a hint that Brady might return next season, based on a tweet by Brady’s company TB12 Sports. The company tweeted a photo of Brady with the caption “You win or you learn. There are no failures, only lessons. When you fall you need to pick yourself up with greater enthusiasm than you went down. Now we look back on an incredible season, learn our lessons, and get up... because even greater things are coming.

#KeepGoing” Stroud retweeted TB12 Sports’ tweet with his own caption “It would appear KEEP GOING may suggest that Tom Brady could return.”

Bucs comeback falls short

Brady completed 30 of 54 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown with one interception as he helped the Buccaneers erase a 27=3 deficit in the third period.

Running back Leonard Fournette ran the ball 13 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns and caught 9 passes for 56 yards for the Buccaneers, per ESPN.com. Wide receiver Mike Evans had 8 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown while tight end Ron Gronkowski had 4 catches for 85 yards. The Rams took a 27-3 lead in the third quarter after a 1-yard run by quarterback Matthew Stafford before the Buccaneers slowly trimmed the lead.

The Buccaneers got going with a 31-yard field goal by Ryan Succop, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com. A one-yard touchdown run by Fournette and a 55-yard touchdown reception by Evans further brought the Buccaneers closer to within 27-20. After forcing a fumble, the Buccaneers recovered the ball and started a 7-play, 30-yard drive that Fournette capped with a 9-yard scoring run. However, the Rams launched a 5-play, 63-yard drive that Matt Gay capped with a 30-yard game-winning field goal.

Arians to return next season

Head coach Bruce Arians announced after the game that he would return next season with the Buccaneers. “Oh yeah,” Arians said, per a separate report by Mike Florio. Arians said it would be up to Brady if he would return next season, but he said that there’s no timetable for the veteran quarterback to decide.