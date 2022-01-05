Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already claimed several all-time NFL records previously owned by retired quarterback Drew Brees this season. In their Week 4 win over his former team, the New England Patriots, the 44-year-old Brady eclipsed Brees’ all-time passing yardage mark. After that, Brady also eclipsed Brees’ records when it comes to games with four or more touchdowns and outings with three or more touchdown throws. Brady currently has 38 games under his belt with four ore more touchdown passes, one more over Brees. The seven-time Super Bowl champion now has 98 games with three or more touchdown passes, also one ahead of Brees.

In addition, Brady also broke Brees’ all-time record for career completions. But Brady is not yet done collecting NFL records as he has a chance to set the all-time mark for most completions in a season, currently owns by Brees, who has 471 completions in 2016. According to Stat Muse, Brady currently has 456 completions this season, with one game to go against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Brady is expected to break Brees’ completion mark as he hasn’t thrown lower than 18 completions so far this season and he needs just 16. In their 32-6 road win over the Panthers, Brady completed 18 of 30 passes. This season, Brady is one of the contenders for the Most Valuable Player trophy as he has thrown for 4,990 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions so far this season, carrying the Buccaneers to a 12-4 record.

Brown still with Buccaneers

Despite the drama that he created in the third quarter of their win over the New York Jets, wide receiver Antonio Brown is still with the Buccaneers. This is contrary to the previous statement made by head coach Bruce Arians that Brown is not with the team anymore. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Brown remains with the Buccaneers two days after the incident where he removed his uniform and gear and walked out in the third quarter of their win over the Jets.

According to Florio, the Buccaneers declined comment on Brown’s status while the NFL Players Association, is in the dark regarding the wide receiver’s situation.

Bucs still has chance for 2nd seed

The Buccaneers are currently third in the NFC playoff seeding, but they can move up, depending on the results of Week 18 games, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

The Buccaneers are currently tied with the Los Angeles Rams with identical 12-4 marks but the latter holds the advantage due to Tampa Bay’s Week 3 loss in Los Angeles. The Buccaneers need a win over the Panthers and hope that the Rams lose to the San Francisco 46ers. But the Buccaneers are already assured to open their postseason campaign at Raymond James Stadium.