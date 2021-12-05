Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, celebrated the 9th birthday of their daughter Vivian with a sweet Instagram message. Ahead of the Buccaneers’ clash with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the 44-year-old Brady posted a photo of him and Vivian tossing a football around in the Buccaneers’ locker room, Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post reported. He accompanied it with the caption: “9 years old now and there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi!” Brady, 44, gushed on Instagram. “Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!!

Happy Birthday I’m looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together.” Among those who reacted was football star David Beckham, who commented: “Happy Birthday Vivi @tombrady we r in trouble man.”

Gisele also greeted her daughter by posting a photo of them on Instagram with the caption “Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy. You make everyday brighter!” Brady commented on the photo with “The most cuteness in one picture I have ever seen” with 8 heart emojis.

Bucs consider cutting Brown

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Buccaneers are now considering cutting veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown for submitting a fake vaccination card to the team and to the NFL.

The NFL has suspended Brown and safety Mike Edwards three games for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. The two are both sidelined with injuries and they are eligible to return on Dec. 20 or on Week 15 when the Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints. According to Florio, the Buccaneers have 15 days to decide on whether to keep or cut Brown.

When Brown was signed by the Buccaneers in 2020, head coach Bruce Arians declared that “he screws up one time, he’s gone.” The Buccaneers might opt to keep Edwards, who has no bad record unlike Brown. However, the Buccaneers would have to consider Brady’s opinion before making the move as he was the one who brought Brown to Tampa Bay.

Rare Brady card up for auction

Last July, a Brady rookie card –a Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket -- was sold for a record $3.1 million at a Lelands auction. The actual price of the card, which was graded Mint 9 from Beckett, was $2,589.477 but it increased to $3.1 million after adding the buyer’s premium. Per Clutch Sports, a similar card dubbed as “most important football card ever produced” will be up for auction this week by Skinner Auctioneers. However, the Brady card at Skinner is graded a PSA 5 so it is expected to fetch between $300,000 and $500,000. The auction will be held starting December 7 and end on December 15. Only 100 autographed Tom Brady 2000 Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket were made so it is one of the most sought-after cards in the market. The one that will be auctioned by Skinner is No. 39.