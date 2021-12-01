Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman played 12 seasons together with the New England Patriots, producing three Super Bowl titles. Last season, the 44-year-old Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers, while Edelman stayed for one more year with the Patriots before he called it a career in the offseason. Despite their separation, Brady and Edelman remained close friends and even trolled each other on social media. When Brady joined the Buccaneers, Edelman said the quarterback called him and tried to recruit him to Tampa Bay, which he turned down.

When he retired, there were rumors that Edelman would join Brady in Tampa Bay, like what tight end Rob Gronkowski did last season, but he instead started a career as an NFL analyst. As part of his grind as an analyst, Edelman recently joined ESPN’s ManningCast of the Monday Night Football with hosts Peyton and Eli Manning where he did impression of Brady and Gronkowski, which went viral on social media.

Julian Edelman gives his best Gronk and Brady impressions.



😁 pic.twitter.com/CjxkKq3FTp — Savage (@BOSTONSPORTSB) November 23, 2021

Brady gets back at Edelman

During his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady reacted to Edelman’s impression. “It’s so funny. I think he’s right on!” Brady said.

Brady added that Edelman has mimicked him, Gronkowski and even head coach Bill Belichick pretty well over the year, adding: "He's doing a good job of it." Brady ended the conversation on the topic with a funny and quick jab at Edelman, saying: “He basically pretended to be Wes Welker his whole career, so what can’t he do?” Edelman and Welker were instrumental in the Patriots' six Super Bowl titles as they provided Brady with dependable targets during his 20-year run with the Patriots.

Fournette earns NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors

After tying a team record with four touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 38-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts, running back Leonard Fournette became the first Tampa Bay rusher since 2013 to earn the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12.

Fournette recorded 131 total yards from scrimmage against the Colts en route to becoming the first running back to win a Player of the Week award since Bobby Rainey did it in Week 11 of the 2013 season. Fournette also became just the third player in Buccaneers’ franchise history to score four touchdowns in a single game, along with tight end Jimmie Giles and running back Doug Martin. He also tallied the Buccaneers’ first 100-yard rushing game of the season when he tallied exactly 100 yards on 17 carries. He also caught Brady’s lone touchdown pass in that game.