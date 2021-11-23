Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman played for 12 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowl titles during that span. However, their partnership came to an end after Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers worth $50 million while Edelman decided to stay for one more year with the Patriots before calling it a career. As one of his most trusted receivers in New England, it was rumored that Brady tried to recruit Edelman to the Buccaneers. It remained as a rumor until Monday when Edelman finally admitted that Brady tried to recruit him to Tampa Bay last season, per Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

"Tom hit me up the first day he signed there, like, 'You wanna come down?'" Edelman told Peyton and Eli Manning on their "Monday Night Football" show. "I was like, 'absolutely not,’" added Edelman, who was still under contract with the Patriots when Brady tried to recruit him. While he was unsuccessful in recruiting Edelman, Brady managed to convince tight end Rob Gronkowski to end his retirement and join him in Tampa Bay. The rest was history Brady and Gronkowski helped the Buccaneers win their first Super Bowl trophy since 2002. Edelman, for his part, missed the playoffs that season as the Patriots finished 7-9 with Cam Newton as quarterback.

Brady leads Buccaneers past Giants

The Buccaneers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 30-10 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns with an interception as the Buccaneers improved to an NFC South-best 7-3 record. The win also gave the Buccaneers a two-game lead over division rival New Orleans Saints (5-5) and vaulted them to third overall in the NFC. "As Dorothy would say, there's no place like home," Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said after the win, adding the “total team effort was outstanding.” The defense also played its part as it limited the Giants to 215 total yards and 4.0 yards per play, the lowest mark against any opponent this season.

With the win, Brady improved his career record against the Giants to 6-1.

Evans sets new franchise mark

The win was even more special for wide receiver Mike Evans, who set a new franchise record for touchdown receptions with 72, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Evans broke the record of Buccaneers legend Mike Alstott when he caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Brady in the third period.

"I love being out there with him, I love playing with him. He really sets the tone for that group. He had a great night,” Brady said of Evans, who finished the game with 6 catches for 73 yards and a score. Gronkowski also had 6 catches for 71 yards while wideout Chris Godwin had 6 receptions for 65 yards and a score. Running back Leonard Fournette also had an outstanding all-around game, rushing the ball 10 times for 35 yards and catching 6 passes for 39 yards.