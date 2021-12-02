Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wants his eldest son, Jack, to follow in his footsteps and play quarterback for Michigan's alma mater. This was revealed by the 44-year-old Brady during the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go!" with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald when they discussed Michigan's big win over rival Ohio State, which he watched with 14-year-old Jack, his son with actress Bridget Moynahan. '" That's where you're gonna be! You're gonna be in the 'Big House' someday. You're gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan," said Brady, who played for the Wolverines from 1996 to 1999 before he was taken 199th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft.

But Brady said his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, stopped him in his tracks, telling the quarterback to "let him be what he desires to be for god's sake!'" "It was an incredible day for our household," added Brady, per Cassie Gill of Hollywood Life. In 29 games with the Wolverines, Brady threw for 4,773 yards and 30 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. According to Andy Wittry of NCAA.com, Brady went 20-5 as a starter for Michigan, leading the Wolverines to victories at the 1999 Citrus Bowl and the 2000 Orange Bowl. Jack is based in New York with Moynahan, but he watches Buccaneers games in Tampa Bay with Brady.

Guard Aaron Stinnie placed on injured reserve

The Buccaneers will take on division rival Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday with an eye for a third straight victory.

But the Buccaneers will play the Falcons without one of the key members of their offensive line. They placed guard Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury in their 38-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. With the move, Stinnie is expected to miss the Buccaneers' next three games, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

With Steenie out, the Buccaneers will have eight offensive linemen on the active roster when they take on the Falcons. Tampa Bay has Josh Wells as its swing tackle while youngsters Nick Leverett and Robert Hainsey will back up the interior spots.

Dean, Marpet join practice

The Buccaneers listed 11 players on their first injury report ahead of their clash with the Falcons, but some of them brought positive news to the team, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

According to head coach Bruce Arians, cornerback Jamel Dean was a full participant in Wednesday's practice after tests on his shoulder revealed no structural damage. Left guard Ali Marpet also returned to practice after suffering an injury in their win over the New York Giants. Among those who did not participate include wide receivers Antonio Brown (ankle) and WR Jaelon Darden (concussion), safety Mike Edwards (groin), defensive lineman Will Gholston (wrist), inside linebacker Devin White (quadriceps) was limited while outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) was a full participant.