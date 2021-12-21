This season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reached two passing touchdown milestones as he achieved his 600th regular-season touchdown pass and his 700th career touchdown pass. In their 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears, the 44-year-old Brady found wide receiver Mike Evans for his 600th regular-season touchdown pass, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

Brady recorded his 700th career touchdown pass (regular season and postseason combined) dramatically. He found wide receiver Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard touchdown pass in overtime, allowing the Buccaneers to pass escape with a 33-27 win over the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium.

With that scoring strike, Brady now has 617 touchdown passes in the regular season and 83 in the postseason.

Brady's touchdown passes the center of the topic during his "Let's Go" podcast as legendary broadcaster Vin Scully asked him what his favorite touchdown pass was. "This might be an impossible question, but you now have thrown 700 touchdown passes, so could there possibly be one that gave you more joy than all of the others," Scully asked Brady, per transcription of their conversation posted on YouTube.

Brady picked his touchdown pass in Super Bowl 36

Instead of selecting his 600th or 700th touchdown pass, Brady chose the one way back in his career. "The ones probably earlier in my career probably meant the most because I didn't have the confidence that I have today," Brady explained.

"Today, I kind of expect to go out there and play really well, but when I was young, I wasn't sure you know am I capable of doing," he added.

Brady then mentioned the one that he threw to wide receiver David Patten in Super Bowl 36, where he led the New England Patriots to a 20-17 win over the St. Louis Rams for the first of their six Super Bowl titles.

"I threw one to David Patton in the 2001 Super Bowl.

God rest David's soul. He was a great man too. I threw a little out and up to the back of the end zone in Super Bowl 36, and that John Madden was on the call, and you know that was probably one of my favorite touchdowns I've ever thrown in my life," Brady said, referring to his 8-yard scoring strike to Patten that gave the Patriots a 14-3 lead.

Bucs sign Bell as Fournette goes to IR

The Buccaneers have placed wide receiver Chris Godwin on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending ACL injury, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. The Buccaneers also made a similar move on defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor, who suffers from a knee ailment.

With running back Leonard Fournette expected to land on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, the Buccaneers are expected to sign veteran rusher Le'Veon Bell to a deal as a backup to Ronald Jones. Fournette is expected to miss three games but might return in the playoffs.