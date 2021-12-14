Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have been married for more than 12 years now. They started dating in 2006 after being introduced to each other by a mutual friend before they got married in 2009. They currently have two children – Benjamin and Vivian. But during an episode of Brady's 'Man in the Arena' docuseries on ESPN+, Gisele admitted that she hated football when she started going out with Brady and said that the first game she watched was boring. According to Gisele, she was invited to watch Brady’s game when he was still with the New England Patriots in January 2007 after going on a few dates with the quarterback.

"I thought it was the most boring thing I've ever seen in my life," Gisele said. "I was like 'What are they doing? Why do they stop all the time? Where is the goal?'" Gisele said she had to make up answers about the game, but she admitted that she didn't understand anything. But Gisele now loves football and she fully supports her husband’s career. Earlier, Brady said that Gisele would support his decision if he continues playing beyond 45 years old. Brady repeatedly said that he wants to play until he’s 45 but he also hinted that he could play beyond that age. Brady is under contract with the Buccaneers until next season so he has a chance to fulfill his initial goal of suiting up until he’s 45.

Bucs’ secondary in good position

The Buccaneers’ secondary suffered various setbacks during the season, with cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting missing eight games due to a dislocated elbow while Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis have been in and out of the lineup due to various issues. They were finally together in the lineup during their game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 but Dean suffered a concussion in the first half.

The injuries forced the Buccaneers to develop depth in the position by signing veteran Richard Sherman and develop Dee Delaney, Ross Cockrell and Pierre Desir for the position. With the expected return of safeties Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards, the Buccaneers’ secondary is in a good position during the homestretch. "It's going to give us great depth," said Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

The veteran head coach also credited his secondary, particularly Davis, for helping the Buccaneers’ defensive front to get eight sacks over the last two weeks, which included wins over the Falcons and the Buffalo Bills. “He's going to be a physical player and a lot of those sacks are because he's back,” Arians said of Davis.

Arians: Don’t compare Parsons to LT

During an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Arians said he won’t compare Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons to Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. “He’s started to have a heck of a career. But when you’re talking about the best defensive player in the history of this league, slow down a little bit,” Arians said. Parsons is the favorite not only for the defensive rookie of the year award but also the defensive player of the year award for recording 78 total tackles and 12 sacks in his rookie year.