Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ran for 16 yards on seven carries, including a 1-yard touchdown sneak, in their 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians about Brady might receive a big hit while running the football. “That’s enough of that shit,” Arians said during his press conference on Sunday.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the 44-year-old Brady agreed with Arians’ view. “He’s right. He’s right. I agree with B.A.,” said Brady during his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray, adding that it was the first time that he heard his coach swear.

Brady said the Bills tried to put him on the ground pretty tough, and he took some shots, especially in overtime.

“I think my days of running, they’ll be only if necessary at this point going forward,” said Brady, who has carried the ball 26 times for 68 yards and two scores this season. In their win over the Bills, Brady passed Drew Brees for the all-time completions record and threw his 700th career touchdown pass, the game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

Brady reacts to comments by Romo, Manning

On his Twitter account, Brady responded to the commentary made by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and now CBS football analyst Tony Romo, who was working the Buccaneers-bills clash, via video, which he captioned with “Tony and Peyton hating from the booth!

Come on guys… @EAMaddenNFL.”

“He’s slow, right?” Romo said during the broadcast, per Henry McKenna of USA Today. “He can’t actually make someone miss.” Taking offense to what Romo said, Brady said, “So is he not watching,” and then showed a video of him running with the football and getting a first down for the Buccaneers.

After the clip, Brady then asked E.A... to tell Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, who’s now working as E.A... rating adjuster, to adjust his Madden speed rating from 71 to 93. Earlier, Manning said he’s planning to adjust Brady’s high accuracy rating. As his first move, Manning adjusted Brady’s overall rating to 44.

Bucs eye NFC title vs Saints

The Buccaneers will go for their first NFC South title since 2007 when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. With a win, the Buccaneers can clinch the division and end the Saints’ four-year reign, according to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

The Buccaneers will try to avenge their 36-27 defeat to the Saints two months ago, where New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending ACL tear. The Buccaneers made a roster move ahead of their clash as they released long snapper Garrison Sanborn from the practice squad, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. The Buccaneers released Sanborn after starting long snapper Zach Triner returned from the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list and played against the Bills.