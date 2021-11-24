Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in their 30-10 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The 44-year-old Brady completed 30 of 46 passes, but his highlight of the night was his 10-yard run in the second quarter to give the Buccaneers a fresh first-down. When asked about it, Brady replied: “They don’t really happen very often, so I do remember how far they go. It was pretty good.” Brady even corrected the reporter, saying it was an 11-yard run. Brady’s teammate Chris Godwin was also asked about it, where he said: “Every time I see him run the ball I’m like… please get down.” “He's probably got like 30 or 40 rushing yards.

He's trying to break a record or something,” added Godwin. Brady took the opportunity to make fun of his speed when he shared the clip of Godwin’s interview and added the caption: “Been trying to tell people for years that I’m the fastest man alive…”

Been trying to tell people for years that I’m the fastest man alive… https://t.co/mVgf4HYe00 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 24, 2021

Not known for his speed, Brady has been working to increase his speed rating on Madden. He even tapped his former New England Patriots teammate Chad Johnson, who is now a Madden ratings evaluator, to help him increase his speed, but to no avail.

Gisele loves Tom Brady’s cute video celebration

After snapping their two-game losing streak, Brady returned to posting celebration videos on his social media accounts.

After their win over the Giants, the 44-year-old Brady posted a cute celebration video with his only daughter, Vivi. “Great to get back in the win column. That was a great team one. So, huge one coming up this week in Indy. Hope you guys have a great Thanksgiving. Thanks for all your support. Look forward to the next one,” said Brady.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Vivi then entered the frame and exclaimed “Happy thanksgiving”. “Happy thanksgiving,” ended Brady, who captioned the video “W”. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, was among those who noticed the video, commenting with a “heart eye emoji.”

Evans, White both nursing injuries

With the win over the Giants, the Buccaneers improved to 7-3, solidifying their hold of the NFC South with a two-game lead over the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers will next face the Indianapolis Colts on the road. Ahead of that game, the Buccaneers announced that wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Devin White are both nursing ailments. Evans is experiencing back tightness in his back, while White suffered a quad injury, according to head coach Bruce Arians. Wide receiver Scotty Miller recently returned from lengthy stint while Antonio Brown’s status remains unclear as he tries to recover from an ankle injury. If White is sidelined against the Colts, veteran backup Kevin Minter will take his spot alongside Lavonte David at linebacker.