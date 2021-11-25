Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady earlier declared that he wants to play until 45 years old. The 44-year-old Brady is under contract with the Buccaneers until next season so his plan to play until he’s 45 is already covered. But the seven-time Super Bowl champion recently expressed his desire to play until he’s 50 years old, but he said he would take it year by year after next season. Also, Brady said family said would be a big factor if he considers the possibility of playing until 50. During his talk with Oprah Winfrey on his SiriusXM show, "Let's Go", Brady opened up about retirement, per TMZ Sports.

While he enjoys playing football, Brady lamented the fact that it prevents him from spending more time with his family, especially during holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. "Thanksgiving, there's a lot to be thankful for, but you only get 4 hours to enjoy it,” Brady said. “Practice usually ends at about 1 or 2. You eat about 3:30, then you're getting ready for the next day of practice. Same with Christmas,” he added. Brady said he looks forward to the time when he’s done playing football so he can have more normal holidays that are important and where the family can get together.

Brady puts his diet aside on Thanksgiving

Brady usually conducts the interview on his guests, but Oprah lived up to the billing as queen of talk as she turned the table on the quarterback.

During the podcast, Oprah asked Brady what he eats on the holiday. “Just like everyone else,” said Brady, adding that he gets to enjoy the food being served on holidays, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. Brady earlier declared that he avoids caffeine, white flour, white sugar, dairy products and gluten. He’s also not eating vegetables that might cause inflammation such as tomatoes, eggplants, peppers and mushrooms.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

White, Godwin upgraded

The Buccaneers conducted a full practice for the first time on Thanksgiving Day and received some good news with the return of inside linebacker Devin White in a limited capacity, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was also a full participant after being limited during Wednesday’s practice.

After practicing fully on Wednesday, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was downgraded to a non-participant. However, this wouldn’t affect Pierre-Paul's status in their road game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday as he’s been playing with a torn rotator in their past several games. Brady did not practice on Thursday as he was given a day off, along with defensive tackle Steve McLendon. Tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) and defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (ankle) were all full participants while nose tackle Vita Vea (knee) and safety Mike Edwards (groin) were limited. Wide receivers Antonio Brown (ankle) and Mike Evans and left guard Ali Marpet (abdomen) did not participate.