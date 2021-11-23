A possible blockbuster Super Bowl 56 showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots could happen, according to stats and analytics website Football Outsiders. Football Outsiders recently listed several likely matchups for Super Bowl 56 and the clash between the Buccaneers and the Patriots, which it dubbed as "Tom Brady Reunion Special” came out on top with 9.9 percent chance of happening. The website also said that the Buccaneers may face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LV (4.3 percent), or Gronk’s Homecoming (Tampa Bay vs Buffalo, 4.3 percent), Battle of the (Old) Bays (Tampa Bay vs Baltimore, 3.8 percent), $10 Bowl (Tampa Bay vs Tennessee Titans, 2.7 percent) and Dungy Bowl (Tampa Bay vs Indianapolis Colts, 2.3 percent).

Football Outsiders has given the Buccaneers a 19.4 percent chance to win a second straight Super Bowl. The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 7-3 mark following their 30-10 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The Patriots, who currently lead the AFC East with a 7-4 mark, have 17.0 chance of winning their seventh Lombardi Trophy. The 44-year-old Brady played his former team in Week 4, leading the Buccaneers to a 19-17 win at Gillette Stadium.

It was a historic night for Brady as he clinched the all-time passing yardage record and became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 NFL squads, joining Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and Drew Brees.

Vea to return vs Colts

The Buccaneers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Sunday with nose tackle Vita Vea in tow.

Vea suffered an injury at the end of their Week 10 loss to the Washington Football Team and he was expected to miss some time. But based on his tests, Vea suffered only bone bruise and a slight MCL sprain and he will play against the Colts in Week 12, according to head coach Bruce Arians. “He should be good to go,” said Arians, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

According to Arians, Vea had a chance to suit up in their Week 11 win over the Giants but the coaching staff decided to make him inactive because he missed practice all week.

Bucs activate wideout Scotty Miller

Wide receiver Scotty Miller might play against the Colts after he was activated by the Buccaneers from the injured reserve list after missing seven games due to a toe turf injury, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. The Buccaneers waived long-snapper Carson Tinker to make room for Miller on the 53-man roster. Miller suffered the injury in their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. According to Arians, Miller has practiced with the team for the past two weeks and he could suit up against the Colts on Sunday.