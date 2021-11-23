Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady led his team to a 30-10 triumph over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. The 44-year-old Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns with an interception as the Buccaneers snapped a two-game losing streak. With his performance, Brady set a new all-time record which he previously shared with Hall of Famer Brett Favre. Brady now has 19 seasons with 3,000 or more passing yards, breaking a tie with Favre, who had 18, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. This season, Brady has set three all-time records previously owned by Drew Brees, including the all-time record for most passing yardage, most games with four or more touchdown passes (38) and most games three or more touchdown passes (98).

Before the season ends, Brady is also expected to break another Brees’ record -- the all-time mark for completions. Brees had 7,142 career completions before he retired after last season, while Brady currently has 7,062.

Brady can also set record for MNF victories

Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns with an interception as the Buccaneers improved to an NFC South-best 7-3 record. The win also gave the Buccaneers a two-game lead over division rival New Orleans Saints (5-5) and vaulted them to third overall in the NFC playoff seeding. With the win, the 44-year-old Brady improved his MNF record to 19-8. Brady’s 19 wins moved him to a tie for second in terms of wins on Monday Night Football, joining Hall of Famers Favre and Steve Young, per Stat Muse.

Brady needs only one win to tie another Hall of Famer, Dan Marino, for the all-time record for wins on MNF. However, the Buccaneers only had one MNF game this season so Brady has to wait for next season to do it. In his career, Brady has thrown for 7,461 yards and 55 touchdowns with 25 interceptions on MNF games. This season, Brady leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 29.

Buccaneers to play Colts next

With their win over the Giants, the Buccaneers remain perfect in four prime time games this season. But according to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the Buccaneers will have a quick turnaround as they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are one of the hottest teams in the NFL as they won their last three outings, including a 41-15 rout of the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

The Colts have won five of their last six games to improve to 6-5 after a 1-4 start. The Buccaneers have to play better on the road to improve their 2-3 away record this season. Tampa Bay has averaged 38.4 points per outing in five games at Raymond James Stadium, but its output dipped to 23.4 points in five road games.