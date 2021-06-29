Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently reconnected with former New England Patriots teammate, retired wide receiver Chad Johnson, who was also known as Chad Ochocinco. In an Instagram story post, the 43-year-old Brady shared EA Sports’ photo of him and Johnson and added the caption “LFG finally someone that believes in my speed @chadochocinco.” EA Sports earlier posted the same photo on its Instagram story with the caption “The #RatingAdjustor team is on the road.” In 2020, Johnson announced that he has assumed the role of an EA Rating Adjuster, helping the video game company to adjust player ratings for future installments of its NFL football game.

Just recently, it was announced that Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the cover of Madden 22. Not known for his speed, Brady’s speed rating for Madden 21 is just 60 and we have yet to see if Johnson’s visit would help boost his speed rating in Madden 22. Brady and Johnson were teammates with the Patriots in 2011. The wide receiver, then known as Chad Ochocinco, played 15 games for the Patriots, with three starts. He caught just 15 passes from Brady for 276 yards and one touchdown. In his 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady led the team to six Super Bowl titles before he joined the Buccaneers last season.

Patriots afraid Brady might join AFC squad

The Patriots were worried that Brady might join an AFC East rival before he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the last offseason, according to a report by Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports.

Sullivan, citing Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk as a source, reported that the Patriots "had very real concerns" early in the 2020 offseason that Brady might sign with the Miami Dolphins when he officially became a free agent. Florio said that Brady’s close relationship with Dolphins minority owner Bruce Beal might drive him to join the Patriots’ AFC East rival.

The Dolphins also have former Patriots defensive play-caller, Brian Flores, as head coach. The Dolphins also have a need at quarterback back then before they took Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brady, Gisele take equity in crypto firm

On his Instagram account, Brady announced that he and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have partnered with crypto firm FTX as part of a long-term deal.

In his post, Brady shared an edited video of him throwing a bitcoin to the moon and accompanied it with the caption “stoked to partner with @ftx_official as we continue building the future of crypto. I hear we’re headed to the moon?” Bloomberg confirmed the deal during an interview with Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX, saying Gisele will also assume the role of environmental and social-initiatives adviser for the company. “Tom and Gisele are both legends and they both reached the pinnacle of what they do,” Bankman-Fried said.