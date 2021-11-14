Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady displayed his kindness anew as he extended a touching message to a high school quarterback, who tallied eight touchdown passes one day after his mother died. According to Sports Center, the 44-year-old Brady reacted to a tweet posted by Red Bank Catholic quarterback Alex Brown after scoring eight touchdowns one day after his mother died. On his Twitter account, Brown posted, “Yesterday I lost my amazing mother. Today I scored eight touchdowns; thank you for watching over me, mama.” Brady replied to the post with “proud of you, alexbrown8k.”

The 🐐 @TomBrady showed love to @AlexRayBrown2, who lost his mother and scored eight TDs the next day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zkH4PAPB5P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2021

According to a report by Jason Bernstein of NJ.com, Brown’s mother died of breast cancer on Thursday, one day before the young quarterback and Red Bank Catholic were scheduled to play Morris Catholic in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopedics Non-Public B playoffs.

Brown, committed to Bucknell, threw six touchdown passes and ran for two more as he led Red Bank Catholic to a 58-34 win over Morris Catholic. Red Bank Catholic (9-1) will next play the winner of Saturday’s clash between St. Joseph (Hamm.) and St. Thomas Aquinas in the semifinals. Brady is known for providing inspirational messages to people who experience adversities. A kid who survived brain cancer recently thanked Brady for giving him the inspiration to weather his ordeal. Brady is currently the favorite to win the MVP trophy this season due to his outstanding play.

Godwin expected to suit up vs. WFT

After their bye week in Week 9, the Buccaneers will take on the Washington Football Team on the road on Sunday at FedEx Field.

Before the team traveled to the nation’s capital, it received good news as wide receiver Chris Godwin is expected to play on Sunday. Quoting Greg Auman of The Athletic, Luke Easterling of USA Today reported that Godwin, the team’s No. 2 receiver, will suit up against the Football Team. Godwin did not practice for most of the week due to a foot injury, and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report after Friday’s practice.

It’s a welcome development for the Buccaneers, who will play on Sunday without their other offensive options – wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski -- due to various injuries. The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 6-2 record, but they are coming off a loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.

Bucs make rosters moves

Ahead of their clash with the Football Team, the Buccaneers have elevated wide receiver Breshad Perriman and tight end Darren Fells, from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, per Scott Smith Buccaneers.com. The Buccaneers signed Perriman and Fells to the practice squad earlier this week, but their short time with the team won’t matter as they both played under head coach Bruce Arians’ system. Perriman previously played for the Buccaneers while Fells played under Arians during his stint with the Arizona Cardinals.