During his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke his mind regarding the NFL’s decision to add a 17th game to the season and called on the players union to take a unified stand when negotiating the collective bargaining agreement. "I think it's pointless. I thought it was a terrible decision. So, I don't like the fact that we're playing a 17th game at all,” Brady said.

The 44-year-old Brady said he thinks 16 games are already plenty, so it is very frustrating on his part to add another game. “Whatever. We'll play it.

It's there," he added.

Brady also urged the players union to stand up and negotiate something that’s more fair and right for the owners, for the coaches and the players. “If you're going to ask more, then you better provide more. That hasn't been the way the negotiations have gone," added Brady, who has playing high-level football this season as he already set three all-time records and became the first player to reach the 600-passing touchdown plateau.

NFLPA president agrees with Brady

After hearing Brady’s view, NFL Players Association president, Cleveland Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter, expressed support for the veteran quarterback’s pronouncement. “Anytime a star player speaks honestly, openly and publicly about our union, it generates significant attention -- and this is especially true when Tom Brady does it,” Tretter said on the NFLPA official page.

Tretter added that Brady better than anyone that maximizing our leverage is the only way to get the best deals possible. “Tom wants players to win, understanding that the only way we can do this is by acting as a unified group,” Tretter said. On Twitter, Brady gave his seal of approval on Tretter’s statement.

McCourty shares Brady’s view

During an interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show”, Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate, safety Devin McCourty, also supported the quarterback’s view on the 17-game season. “Yeah,” McCourty replied when asked if he shares Brady’s view on the matter.

McCourty said that in a 16-game season, you split it 8-8 and then four playoff games. McCourty also stressed that adding one more game to the regular season would compromise the health and safety of the players. “This is like, you get one more beating. Who wants that?” he added.

Brown, Gronk still out

Following their bye week in Week 9, the Buccaneers will return to action in Week 10 on the road against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. The Buccaneers will play the Football Team without two key pass catchers -- tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown has missed several games due to an ankle injury while Gronkowski is dealing with a back injury after suffering multiple fractured ribs and a punctured lung back in Week 3. The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 6-2 mark following their loss to division rival New Orleans Saints in Week 8.