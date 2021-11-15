The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to get out of a two-game losing streak when they take on the New York Giants Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Giants coach Joe Judge expects quarterback Tom Brady to seek redemption and play his best against New York on Sunday, per Paul Schwartz of New York Post.

“This guy is always working to be the best out there. I would expect to see their best football of the year this week, I really would,” said Judge, who personally witnessed Brady’s work ethic when he worked as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots for eight seasons.

Aside from seeing the 44-year-old Brady play his best football, Judge expects the Buccaneers’ offense and defense to play their best on Sunday as they try to arrest a two-game slide following losses to the New Orleans Saints and the Washington Football Team. “It’s a very, very talented roster. They won the championship last year for a reason,” he stressed.

The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 6-3 mark, while the Giants are last in the NFC East with a 3-6 record, but they are fully rested off a bye week in Week 10. Brady has a 5-1 record against the Giants in the regular season and a 0-2 record in the postseason, both losses in Super Bowls.

Brady says Bucs need to play best vs Giants

After facing the media for less than two minutes following their 29-19 loss to the Football Team, Brady spoke lengthily about that game during his Let’s Go! Podcast with host Jim Gray. Brady admitted during the podcast that answering questions following a loss remains a challenge for him, saying it’s a real disappointment when his team loses.

“So sometimes you’re missing the joy in this, and I have to be reminded of the joy of playing, and that takes a little perspective. But it’s hard when you’re in the fight,” said Brady, per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady’s two interceptions and the team’s 43 penalty yards allowed the Football Team to take a 13-0 lead in the first half.

To end their two-game losing streak, Brady insisted that he got to execute better and make plays that are there to be made. Brady also echoed the sentiment of head coach Bruce Arians, saying the team wasn’t on the same page in their loss to the Football Team.

Bucs must show resiliency, mental toughness.

The Buccaneers remain unsure if tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs, back) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) would play against Washington. Tampa Bay’s five cornerbacks are injured, while nose tackle Vita Vea is expected to miss time after suffering a knee bruise and mild MCL sprain against the Football Team.

“We’re going to have to show a lot of resiliency. We’ve got to show a lot of mental toughness,” said Brady, who completed 23 of 32 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions against the Football Team.