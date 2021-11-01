On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a bitter defeat to division rival New Orleans Saints, 36-27. Still, quarterback Tom Brady will return home with two more NFL records under his belt as a consolation. The 44-year-old Brady completed 28 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns, but he had two interceptions, including a pick-six that derailed their attempt for a game-winning drive. Despite the loss, Brady collected two more records previously owned by former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, per Brandon Thornton of Fan Sided. Brady now has 38 games with four or more touchdown passes, eclipsing Brees' record of 37.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion now also has 98 games with three or more touchdown passes, one more than Brees. In the Buccaneers' 19-17 over the New England Patriots in Week 4, Brady set a new all-time passing yardage record also previously owned by Brees.

Brady admits to making the wrong decision.

The Buccaneers had a chance to win the game in the final minutes, but Brady threw a pick-six on a critical play when he passed the ball to Chris Godwin. After the game, Brady admitted that he committed a huge mistake when he opted to pass to Godwin instead of an open Mike Evans. "I just threw it to the wrong guy. I had Mike (Evans) open. Cost us the game," said Brady, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Godwin caught eight passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, Tyler Johnson had five catches for 65 yards, Cyril Grayson caught one pass for a 50-yard touchdown, and Mike Evans had two catches for 48 yards and a score. Running back, Giovani Bernard led the rushing corps with two rushes for 30 yards and caught one pass for a 7-yard score as the Buccaneers dropped to 6-2, still the best in the NFC South but just half a game ahead of the Saints.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

However, the Saints suffered a considerable loss when quarterback Jameis Winston fell with an apparent leg injury.

Arians lament Bucs' penalties

The Buccaneers also lost important yardage due to penalties, including roughing calls by Devin White and a third-down defensive holding on Ross Cockrell on the Saints' game-winning drive, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Overall, the Buccaneers suffered 11 penalties for losing the 99 yards while the Saints were whistled for just two penalties for a loss of 10 yards. Due to the Buccaneers' penalties, New Orleans' offense was rewarded with six first downs. "Penalties – we give it to them," said Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. The Buccaneers will have their much-needed rest with their Week 9 bye, but Arians hope that the loss will give the team a sense of urgency. "I hope it changes it a bunch," Arians said of their bye. Last season, the Buccaneers won eight straight games, including the playoffs, after their bye week.