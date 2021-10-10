Many thought that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has accomplished almost everything in his 22-year NFL career. But when he threw for 411 yards and 5 touchdowns in their 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Brady achieved his first career 400-yard, 5-touchdown game, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. However, the win and his latest career mark were not the best part of Brady’s day. In his Instagram Story, the 44-year-old Brady shared a video of him and his eldest son Jack, his child with actress Bridget Moynahan, entering the tunnel after the victory.

Brady then accompanied his post with the caption “best part of my day” with eight heart emojis. Jack is living with his mother in New York but he visits his father often. Brady also raised his season touchdown tally to 15, eclipsing all of the combined 13 touchdown passes of all quarterbacks who played at 44 years old in the NFL, which include Vinny Testaverde, Steve DeBerg, Warren Moon and George Blanda.

Arians lauds Bucs for huge win

After the game, head coach Bruce Arians spoke about the win, which improved the Buccaneers’ record to 4-1. According to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, this marks the fifth time in team history that the Buccaneers are 4-1 after five games, which they also accomplished in 1979, 997, 2002 and 2005.

The Buccaneers also took solo first place in the NFC South after the Carolina Panthers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. "A really, really good team win," Arians said, adding the offense played a “hell of a game” and lauding the game plan of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Arians also praised the defense for limiting the Dolphins to just 17 points, saying that is the team’s goal for the season.

Brady updates fans about hand injury

During the game, Brady suffered a hand injury that he sustained early in the game when he hit a helmet of a Dolphins player, reported Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post. Brady’s throwing hand was wrapped when he faced the media, but he simply called it a “football injury.” "In my old age I don't care as much,” added Brady, saying he wouldn’t have wrapped the hand during his younger days and tried to keep it a secret.

But the injury didn’t bother Brady as he threw passes to 10 different teammates, with five of them gaining more than 40 yards. Veteran wideout Antonio Brown led the pack with 7 catches for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns, Mike Evans had 6 catches for 113 yards and 2 scores while Chris Godwin had 7 receptions for 70 yards. Rusher Leonard Fournette had 4 catches for 43 yards and ran the ball 12 times for 67 yards and a touchdown. “Those guys are very selfless, too, because the ball is going a lot of different places," Brady said of his targets. The Buccaneers will have a short week as they are scheduled to face the Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Philadelphia.