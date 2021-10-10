Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes in their 45-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. With his performance, the 44-year-old Brady surpassed the total touchdown output of all 44-year-old quarterbacks in the history of the NFL in just 5 games this season. Brady currently leads the league in touchdown passes with 15, just 1 scoring strike ahead of Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who was set to play the Buffalo Bills later Sunday. Brady’s touchdown output this season surpassed the total output of 13 by the four other NFL quarterbacks who played at age 44 – Vinny Testaverde, George Blanda, Steve DeBerg and Warren Moon, per Stat Muse.

In 2007, Testaverde threw 5 touchdown passes in 7 games for the Carolina Panthers while Blanda threw for 4 touchdowns in 14 games for the then-Oakland Raiders in 1971. DeBerg threw for 3 touchdown passes in 8 games for the Atlanta Falcons in 1998 while Moon threw 1 touchdown pass in 2 games with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2000. Moon earlier said that Brady can play as long as he wants because he keeps himself in tip-top shape. Brady recently made history in their 19-17 Week 4 win over the New England Patriots when he set the new all-time passing yardage record.

Antonio Brown makes history

Brady completed 30 of 41 passes for 411 yards and 5 touchdown passes for the Buccaneers, who improved to 4-1 in the NFC South.

Buccaneers veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown reached a personal milestone and made NFL history against the Dolphins when he tallied his 900th career reception, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Brown reached the mark in just his 143rd career game, making him the fastest player in NFL history to get to 900 receptions, replacing Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

Against the Dolphins, Brown led all receivers with 7 catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns while Mike Evans had 6 catches for 114 yards and two scores. Chris Godwin had 7 catches for 70 yards while running back Leonard Fournette had 4 catches for 43 yards. Fournette also carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards and a score while Giovani Bernard had 4 carries for 21 yards and added 2 catches for 14 yards and a score for the Buccaneers, per ESPN stats.

Lavonte David suffers injury

The Buccaneers’ victory over the Dolphins was overshadowed by the injury of linebacker Lavonte David, who is considered the heart and soul of Tampa Bay’s defense. David suffered an ankle injury late in the first half and was ruled out for the rest of the game, per Easterling. David suffered the injury when teammate Ndamukong Suh was blocked into him as he landed on the ground, while trying to reach Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett. After staying on the ground for a few moments, David stood up and walked off the field under his own power. The extent of the injury was not immediately known.