Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has a 0-7 record against teams quarterbacked by Tom Brady in his career. One of Ryan's memorable losses to Brady happened in Super Bowl LI when the latter led the New England Patriots from a 25-point deficit en route to an overtime win.

This season, Ryan suffered his seventh loss to Brady after the Falcons suffered an embarrassing 48-25 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In their Week 2 clash, Brady threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns with no interception, while Ryan threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Despite this, Brady and Ryan have established a good relationship, where they occasionally exchange text messages from time to time to check on each other.

Ryan lauds Brady's competitiveness

During an interview by Hollywood Life's Lanae Brody, Ryan lauded the 44-year-old Brady for serving as an inspiration to other NFL players. "He's unbelievably competitive. He's unbelievably disciplined. That part of it's inspirational to all of us," Ryan said. The Falcons quarterback added that Brady's dedication also sets him apart from other NFL players and allows him to perform at a high level at his age.

"I think that creates inspiration for younger guys," added Ryan, who also takes care of himself through a strict diet, but it's not intense as Brady's strict regimen.

"I haven't quite gotten that extreme," Matt said, adding he's eating bread and meat once in a while. Brady and Ryan are set to meet when the Buccaneers visit the Falcons on Dec. 6.

Bucs make roster moves ahead of the Dolphins clash.

The Buccaneers will play the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 at Raymond James Stadium without three players, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor.

So the Buccaneers made some roster moves ahead of their Sunday clash with the Dolphins. Per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the Buccaneers activated outside linebacker Cam Gill from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. In making his first regular-season appearance since 2020, Gill will take over the 53-man roster spot left by cornerback Carlton Davis, who was placed on injured reserve.

Gill will provide the Buccaneers some pass-rushing depth, which they missed with the absence of Jason Pierre-Paul in their last two games.

Pierre-Paul practiced this week, but he's considered questionable against the Dolphins. Aside from helping the pass rush, Gill can provide the special teams with an additional boost in the absence of O'Connor, and Smith also reported that the Buccaneers had promoted tight end Codey McElroy and cornerback Rashard Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Buccaneers are already without Davis, and young cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting but Jamel Dean might return to action on Sunday after missing their 19-17 win over the Patriots in Week 4 due to a knee injury.