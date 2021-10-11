At 44, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to prove that he's still playing at a high level. In their 45-17 win over Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, the 44-year-old Brady threw for 411 yards, and five touchdown passes with no interception, the first time in his 22-year career that he tossed 400-plus yards and five touchdown passes in a single game. With his performance, Brady has thrown for 15 touchdown passes so far this season as the Buccaneers took the solo spot in the NFC South with a 4-1 mark following the loss of the Carolina Panthers to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In their win over the Dolphins, Brady also eclipsed the combined 13 touchdown passes thrown by 44-year-old quarterbacks in the NFL, including George Blanda, Vinny Testaverde, Warren Moon, and Greg DeBerg.

Brady can clinch more marks

In their 19-17 win over the New England Patriots, Brady set a new all-time passing yardage record, eclipsing the previous mark set by Drew Brees. But Brady can claim other records currently owned by Brees in the coming weeks, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. According to Florio, Brady's performance against the Dolphins earned him the ninth 5-touchdown game of his career, tying Peyton Manning for the second most five-touchdown games in NFL history, behind the 11 set by Brees.

Also, Brady now has 36 four-touchdown games, which is second all-time behind Brees' 37. If Brady continues his outstanding play, he can set a new mark for career games with 400 or more passing yards. Currently, Brady has 12 while Brees has 16.

Brady sets new franchise record for consecutive passes without pick

Against the Dolphins, Brady completed 31 of 40 passes without an interception, extending his franchise record-streak to 203 straight passes without a pick, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

"For Tom, he sees that he's got a lot of weapons," said Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, referring to Brady targeting ten different players against the Dolphins. On Sunday, veteran wideout Antonio Brown was Brady's top target, catching seven passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Mike Evans had six catches for 113 yards and two scores, Chris Godwin had seven catches for 70 yards, running back Leonard Fournette had four catches for 43 yards, while Tyler Johnson had three catches for 42 yards.

During his talk to the media, Brady praised his targets, calling them very selfless and putting the team first before personal achievements. "It's fun to see from my standpoint all these different guys at different ages all coming together as a group and being, I think, the best group of receivers in the league," said Brady. The Buccaneers will have a short week as they will face the Eagles on Thursday in Philadelphia.