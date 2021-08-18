During Tuesday’s training camp, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced that his eldest son Jack was serving as the team’s ball boy. On his Instagram story, the 44-year-old Brady shared that his 13-year-old son with actress Bridget Moynahan, is having a summer job with the Buccaneers as the team’s ball boy. Brady accompanied his son’s photos with the caption “he takes his summer job and every rep very seriously, just like his dad.” Jack became the topic of discussion when Brady and head coach Bruce Arians talked to the media on Wednesday during the Buccaneers-Tennessee Titans joint practice.

“He’s done a heck of a job,” Arians said when asked about Brady’s son, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Arians said Jack acted as the team’s “get-back” coach on the sideline and he’s a “doing a hell of a job.” When asked if Jack is a chip off the old block, Arians replied “no doubt, no doubt.”

When Arians took over as Buccaneers head coach, he regularly organized family day where players, coaches and staff can bring their family to work. The tradition was cancelled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but Arians is hoping that they could bring it back this season. “We have Jack here. I would love to have all the teenage sons. It’s such a great bonding experience,” said Arians, adding that the team can accommodate only a small number of people in the training facility as of now.

Brady speaks about Jack’s new role

Brady, for his part, said he’s having a great time with Jack at training camp, saying “the more I get to do with him, the better it is.” “He thinks it’s fun, but it’s way better for me having him out here. It’s really, really cool,” said Brady, who also worked on his mobility and did sprint on the adjacent field with Jack.

Brady said Jack is good with everything, saying he always takes him running, boating, golfing and even biking. With Tampa Bay’s heat, Brady said he makes sure that Jack is always hydrated. “Because it’s so hot out here, you lose a lot and he’s not thinking, he’s just running around,” said Brady. While Brady’s aware that Jack might hear some words that he doesn’t typically hear at school, the quarterback said that it’s a learning experience for his son on being on a football field.

Brady clarifies issue with Tannehill

During an episode of HBO’s “The Shop”, Brady criticized a team for passing up on his during last season’s free agency and sticking with their current quarterback. The issue was brought up during Wednesday’s press conference on Wednesday when a reporter asked Brady if he’s referring to Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, per Rob Goldberg of Bleacher Report. Brady denied that he was referring to Tannehill, saying he admires him and his style of play. The Titans were considered a landing spot for Brady last offseason, but the team opted to extend Tannehill via a four-year, $118 million deal. Brady, for his part, signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with Buccaneers and led them to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.