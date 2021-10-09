Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady created headlines recently when he declared that he could play until he was 50 years old. But football legend Joe Montana won't be shocked if the 44-year-old Brady plays beyond that age. According to TMZ Sports, Montana said Brady could play football until he's 60 years old, and he told USA Today the reason for his belief. "He's hardly ever getting hit. So, he could play until maybe 60, I don't know," said Montana, who was Brady's idol growing up when the former was still the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

Montana added that with the current rules, Brady doesn't take those big hits anymore. While Brady gets hit occasionally, Montana said he has avoided being hit by 300-pound defensive players who will compress him into the ground. "They stopped that from being legal. They just don't do that anymore," said Montana, who played 16 seasons with the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs with four Super Bowl wins. But Brady recently said that he might play for one or two more years after his contract with the Buccaneers expires next season.

Buccaneer's favorite over Dolphins

Ahead of their Week 5 clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Buccaneers are a 9.5-point favorite over their rivals, per Jass Root of USA Today.

But expect Brady not to take the Dolphins lightly despite facing them 35 times in his career during his 20-year stint with the New England Patriots as their AFC East rival. Brady has a 23-12 record against the Dolphins, but his 12 losses to Miami are the most losses he sustained against any other NFL squad, per Kyle Crabbs of USA Today.

Also, Brady is very familiar with the head coach leading Miami -- Brian Flores, the former longtime linebackers coach and defensive playcaller of the New England Patriots, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com. According to Brady, he has faced Flores' defense for 1,500 practices, and most of the time, the defensive guru has done a great job making his life miserable.

"He's coached different positions on the defensive side of the ball, so I think he has a great understanding," said Brady. He made history recently when he set a new all-time passing yardage record in their 19-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 4.

3 Bucs out vs Dolphins

According to a separate report by Vitali, the Buccaneers will face the Dolphins on Sunday without three players -- tight end Rob Gronkowski, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor. Gronkowski has multiple rib injuries; Antoine Winfield Jr. remains in concussion protocol while O'Connor sustained a calf injury against the Patriots. In addition, the Buccaneers have listed three players as questionable against the Dolphins, running back Giovani Bernard, cornerback Jamel Dean and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. However, there's a chance that the three might play, including Bernard, who fully participated in Friday's practice.