In his career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is known for helping his teammates succeed in their careers. On Thursday, the 44-year-old Brady discussed before the media why he wants to help his young teammates in their NFL careers. “I think the key is genuinely just caring and I think having, want to see those guys kind of fulfill their potential,” said Brady, adding that’s part of being a veteran player. “That’s all I’m trying to do for a lot of these guys too is put them in a position in a best way that I know how to see them succeed,” added Brady, per transcription of his media interview on YouTube.

“There’s no other way to care than just to care about people and care about what we’re doing and it’s certainly a priority, trying to be the best that I can be for the team,” he added. Brady also said that he’s just sharing some of the knowledge and experience that he’s gained in his 22 years in the NFL to the wide receivers, running backs, tight ends and offensive line. Brady will try to lead the Buccaneers to their fourth straight win on Sunday when they take on the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 5-1 mark while the Bears carry a 3-3 record heading into Sunday’s game. Brady has a chance to become the first quarterback in the NFL to throw 600 touchdown passes when they take on the Bears.

Brady speaks about last year’s loss to Bears

In his career, Brady has a 5-1 mark against the Bears, with his only loss to Chicago coming last year in an embarrassing fashion. The Buccaneers had a chance to win the game but Brady threw an incomplete pass on fourth down, but he thought it was just first down, allowing the Bears to escape with a close 20-19 win.

After the loss, Brady’s photo raising four fingers went viral that year. On Thursday, Brady addressed the matter, admitting that hasn’t happened very often in his career, but it happened against the Bears. “That was a tough loss and I think we learned a lot from that loss last year,” said Brady, adding that there were a lot self-inflicted issues, such as penalties and miscommunication.

Brady talks about Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Brady has a chance to set a new record when it comes to age gap between two starting quarterbacks when he takes on rookie signal-caller Justin Fields. For the first time in his career, Brady, a Michigan graduate, will face a starting quarterback from Ohio State in Fields. "I don't want to say anything too inflammatory about Ohio State," Brady said when asked about Fields. But Brady told the media that there aren’t too many quarterbacks from Ohio State in the NFL. “Lot of Michigan guys over the years but not a lot of Ohio State guys,” he said. Brady is right as Edholm reported that quarterbacks from Michigan have started 469 games while Buckeyes quarterbacks have started just 45 games since 2000.