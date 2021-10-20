Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady currently owns the record for the biggest age gap between two starting quarterbacks, which he set when they faced his former team, the New England Patriots in Week 4. In their 19-17 win over the Patriots, the 44-year-old Brady faced off against 23-year-old rookie Mac Jones. On Sunday, a new record will be set when Brady takes on 22-year-old rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Brady turned 44 last Aug. 3 while Fields turned 22 on March 5 of last year. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Brady is expected to create a new mark before the regular ends when the Buccaneers take on the New York Jets and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson on Jan.

2, 2022. Wilson was born on Aug. 3, 1999, on Brady’s 22nd birthday. Wilson is five months younger than Fields. The Buccaneers will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they take on the Bears on Sunday. The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 5-1 mark while the Bears have a 3-3 record following their 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. In his career, Brady has a 5-1 mark against the Bears, throwing 15 touchdown passes with four interceptions and a passer rating of 105.3.

Brady reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ statement

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns in their win over the Bears. After rushing for a touchdown, Rodgers then shouted “I still own you” at Bears fans after he improved his record to 22-5 against Chicago.

During the latest episode of the "Let's go!" podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady joked about Rodgers. "I wanted to say congrats to Aaron Rodgers. Obviously, he's a great QB but, I guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears," Brady said during the podcast. But Grady mentioned to Brady that the quarterback has a 30-8 mark against the Jets, which could make him the owner of the team.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

"Oh, no I'll just take the color green. I don't need the Jets," Brady replied, adding he will just own the color green.

Buccaneers make roster moves

The Buccaneers made several roster moves ahead of their clash with the Bears on Sunday. The Buccaneers signed cornerback Rashard Robinson to their 53-man roster off their practice squad to provide needed boost to their injury-depleted secondary.

The Buccaneers are playing without three injured cornerbacks in Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Richard Sherman. As of now, Jamel Dean owns one of the starting spot while Ross Cockrell has taken over in the slot. The Buccaneers can also play Pierre Desir, Dee Delaney and Robinson opposite Dean. The Buccaneers waived second-year guard John Molchon and brought back wide receiver Jaydon Mickens to the practice squad after releasing him the day before.