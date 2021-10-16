According to ESPN analysts, quarterback Tom Brady is not only the greatest of all time (GOAT), he’s also the greatest free-agent signing of all time. In a report by The Spun, ESPN analysts tackled the topic of who’s the greatest free-agent signing of all time. Dan Graziano was the first to express his mind on the matter, saying Brady might be the greatest considering what he has done so far for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They signed the quarterback to a two-year deal worth $50 million last offseason after he left the New England Patriots after a 20-year stay.

In Brady’s first year, the Buccaneers improved from a 7-9 team to a postseason squad with an 11-5 mark. Then, Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win with a 31-9 triumph over the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. “Is Tom Brady the greatest free-agent signing of all time? When you think about what has changed in Tampa Bay since he got there, he might be,” said Graziano, adding that the Buccaneers changed the way about themselves when they brought in Brady.

You can’t put a price on Brady’s impact

The 44-year-old Brady also helped convinced the Buccaneers to bring in players such as running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Antonio Brown while convincing tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement.

“Everything about this organization feels different since he got there, and I don’t know if you can put a price on that kind of impact,” said Graziano. Ryan Clark echoed Graziano’s pronouncement and added that Brady, a 7-time Super Bowl champion, is the greatest free-agent signing in the history of the NFL. So far, Brady has thrown for 6,697 yards and 57 touchdowns in 22 games with the Buccaneers, who have a 5-1 mark after their 28-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Brady suggests playing until he’s 55

Brady earlier claimed that he could play in the NFL until 50 years old. But in the latest interview with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer of Amazon, the quarterback raised the possibility that he might play until he’s 55 years old. “I really think I can play as long as I want,” Brady said, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Brady said he could play until he’s 50 or 55 if he wants to, adding he’s confident that his physical body won’t be a problem. But Brady said that he would miss too much of his life with his family by doing that. Earlier, Brady said that he might play for one or two more years after his contract with the Buccaneers expires after the 2022 season. Brady is beating Father Time as he has thrown for a league-leading 17 touchdowns in 6 games this season. He also currently leads the league in passing yards with 2,064 after throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns with one interception against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.