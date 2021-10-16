Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady grew up watching and idolizing Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana. Growing up in California, Brady went to some San Francisco 49ers games to watch Montana in action. When he joined the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady wanted to play for the 49ers, but instead, they selected Giovanni Carmazzi in the third round.

The New England Patriots eventually selected Brady as the 199th overall pick, and the rest, as they say, is history. Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons, besting Montana's four Super Bowl rings in his 16-year NFL career with the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Not only that, the 44-year-old Brady has doubled Montana's passing yardage output after throwing for 297 yards in their 28-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Citing a tweet by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Brady currently has 81,268 passing yards while Montana has 40,551 yards in his career.

After last night's game, Tom Brady now has twice as many career passing yards as Joe Montana.



Brady: 81,268 yards

Montana: 40,551 yards — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 15, 2021

Brady lauds good win vs Eagles

Against the Eagles, Brady completed 34 of 42 passes and threw two touchdown passes with an interception as the Buccaneers improved to an NFC South-best 5-1 record this season, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

"It was a good win," said Brady, who leads the league in touchdowns with 17, passing yards with 2,064, and completions with 183. Brady said the team did not play its best despite the tough win on the road, so they need to get back to work as they face the Chicago Bears in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium. "We've got a good little break here to use it and get back to work, see if we can get better," said Brady, referring to the break given by head coach Bruce Arians until Monday.

