Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is playing in his 22nd season in the National Football League (NFL) and has been married for 12 years to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. They have two kids – Benjamin and Vivian – while Brady has another child with actress Bridget Moynahan named Jack. The 44-year-old Brady earlier declared that he can play until 50 years old, but that would mean missing so much time with his family. But currently, Brady said during his SiriusXM “Let’s Go!” podcast that he’s doing a balancing act between fatherhood and his NFL career.

Brady said his wife, Gisele, has held down the house for a long time now as she hasn’t worked much in the last 10 to 12 years while raising their family in Boston when he was playing for the New England Patriots and now in Florida when he signed with the Buccaneers last offseason. Brady said despite his busy schedule, he doesn’t want to miss any of his children’s stuff. “It’s a little teeter-totter from time to time, and I’m trying, like all of us, to do the best we can do based on the circumstances,” he said, per US Magazine.

Brady tries to be with his kids

Compared to other parents, the seven-time Super Bowl winner admitted that he has more time off and to be with his family. When it’s the offseason, Brady said he does his best to be with his kids.

“I wish I was there more, but I think if I was there too much, they might be sick and tired of me screwing everything up that’s been going on in the house for a long time,” he said. Brady also spends some time with Jack whenever he’s in town. Recently, his eldest child watched the game between the Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins.

In that game, Brady threw his first career 400-yard and 5-touchdown outing as he led the Buccaneers to a 45-17 rout of the Dolphins. The Buccaneers will take on division rival New Orleans Saints on the road on Sunday. The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 6-1 mark while the Saints carry a 4-2 record.

Brady names favorite moment in his career

In his career, Brady has had many memorable moments, including his seven Super Bowl titles – six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. During his podcast, Brady was asked regarding the favorite moment of his 22-year NFL career by Erin Andrews, per John Breech of CBS Sports. Brady said his favorite moment was their 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Brady said he appreciated that win after going without a Super Bowl title in the last 10 years after winning four from 2002 to 2004. “There was no taking anything for granted and it was just, that was a really pivotal moment of football in my life. That was football, the ultimate joy,” said Brady. The Seahawks actually had a chance to clinch the win but Russell Wilson’s pass at the one-yard line was intercepted by cornerback Malcolm Butler.