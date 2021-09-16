Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, are known for posting sweet and funny messages to each other on their respective social media accounts. Just recently, Gisele reacted to Brady’s “attempt” to recruit his former New England Patriots teammates to the Buccaneers that turned out to be a Madden 22 commercial where he’s the cover together with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Gisele recently penned a sweet message to Brady’s child with actress Bridget Moynahan on his 13th birthday. Brady returned the favor on Thursday when Gisele posted throwback photos of her modeling days in the 2000s when she was still starting.

Gisele accompanied the photos with the caption “Back to the 2000’s! I can’t believe that was over 20 years ago already! Where did the time go ?! It was fun talking with @voguemagazine for their podcast “In Vogue: The 2000s“ for the episode “Gisele: The Model of the Decade”. I enjoyed taking a trip back to memory lane. Hope you enjoy too! Link in my bio!”

The 44-year-old Brady reacted to Gisele’s post with the comment “The GOAT Model, Mom, Wife, Sister, Friend and all around Cutie Pie” that he accompanied with six heart eyes emojis. Brady and Gisele have been married for 12 years after two years of dating. They met after Brady and Bridget Moynahan ended their relationship. Moynahan then found out that she’s pregnant with Brady’s child days two months after the quarterback and Gisele started dating.

Brady talks about playing until he's 50

For several years now, Brady has been saying that his ultimate target is to play until he’s 45 years old. Days after Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win since 2002 via a 31-9 win over the then-defending champion Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said the quarterback can play until he’s 50.

Initially, Brady rejected the idea, saying 50 is a long time for him. But during the latest episode of “Tommy & Gronky,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion addressed the possibility of playing until he’s half a century old, per TMZ Sports. During Brady’s show with tight end Rob Gronkowski, the quarterback raised the possibility that he could play until he’s 50 years old.

"I don't find it so difficult. And plus, Florida is sorta a retire-y state, so I feel like I can play and then just guide into retirement. I think I can. It's a yes,” Brady said. In their 31-29 Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, not bad for a 44-year-old signal-caller.

Bucs release injury report

After Wednesday’s practice, the Buccaneers have released their first injury report ahead of their Week 2 clash with the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers have listed four players on the list, either limited or full participants, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was limited in practice due to a hand issue while wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee), safety Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) and outside linebacker (back) fully participated in Wednesday’s practice.