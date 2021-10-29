Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman played together for 12 seasons and became one of the most prolific quarterback-wide receiver threats for the New England Patriots. During that time, Brady and Edelman won three Super Bowl titles together and developed a close friendship. However, their partnership ended when Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason. Edelman, for his part, stayed for one more year with the Patriots before he finally called it a career in the offseason. Brady, for his part, led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady needs to go to a team that's not very good

For Edelman, the 44-year-old Brady needs a new challenge in his Hall of Fame-bound career after winning six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers in his 22-year NFL stint. "He needs to go to a team that's not very good," said Edelman during an episode of Inside the NFL, per Thomas Carannante of Musket Fire. "Tom, you need a challenge. Why don't you go to the (New York) Jets when you're like 50 years old and go win a Super Bowl there and then retire," Edelman said, per transcription of an excerpt from the show. "Then I will be impressed. This is too easy for you, Mr. Brady," he added. In his career, Brady has a 30-8 record against the Jets, who are currently third in the AFC East with a 1-5 mark.

The last time the Jets made the playoffs was in 2010 when they reached the AFC Championship Game but lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady says Saints are a challenge

The Buccaneers will take on division rival New Orleans Saints and their former quarterback Jameis Winston on Sunday. Last season, the Buccaneers lost twice to the Saints in the regular season, but they won the more important game when they beat New Orleans in the Divisional Round game.

The Saints' defense accounted for five of Brady's 12 interceptions last season, so the veteran quarterback is aware of the challenge he will face on Sunday. "They have, obviously, really good coaches, really good coordinator, so everything is a challenge," Brady said, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Brady also said that the Saints have a lot of veteran players, including defensive end Cameron Jordan, linebacker Demario Davis, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and safety Malcolm Jenkins so the Buccaneers' offense needs to play a sound football game to emerge victorious on Sunday. "They're one of the best football teams in the NFL, so we're going to have to go out there and play really great, top to bottom," said Brady.