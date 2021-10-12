Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand on Sunday in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins. According to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady's thumb appeared to hit a Dolphins player's helmed while throwing in the red zone. But it did not affect the 44-year-old Brady in the second half as he completed 13 of 16 passes and threw two scoring strikes to Mike Evans. Brady finished the game with 411 passing yards, and five touchdown passes with no interception as he led the Buccaneers to a 45-17 win over the Dolphins.

Brady hopes to be fine by Thursday

Fans are now concerned as Brady won't have enough time to rest his injured thumb as they are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. But Brady, during his, Let's Go! Podcast Monday allayed worries about his injured thumb, per Yahoo Sports. Brady admitted that his thumb was pretty sore, and he had to give fist bumps instead of handshakes after their clash with the Dolphins. "So I just gave them a little fist bump, a light one, and wrapped it up," said Brady, who faced the media on Sunday with his hand wrapped. "Hopefully, it will feel great for Thursday night," added Brady, who said that "I've certainly had worse." Based on the team's injury report, Brady was listed as a limited participant during the Buccaneers' walkthrough on Monday.

But Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brady went through the full practice, and he's hoping that his starting quarterback would be fine by Thursday. "Looks like he'll be fine by Thursday," said Arians.

Gronk, Winfield may return vs Eagles

The veteran head coach also provided positive news regarding tight end Rob Gronkowski and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who are suffering from a rib injury and concussion.

During his talk to the media, Arians said Gronkowski and Winfield could play against the Eagles. Winfield, who sustained a concussion in their 19-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 4, was a limited participant during Monday's practice while Gronkowski did not participate. "It will be very, very close (with Gronk) this week, so we'll wait and see," said Arians.

Aside from Gronkowski, center Ryan Jensen was the only other non-participant during Monday's practice due to a hip issue. Arians, however, did not discuss his availability for Thursday night.

According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, several Buccaneers were also listed as limited participants on Monday. Among them were defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (calf), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (hand/shoulder), and wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee/ankle). Those who fully participated despite issues were: