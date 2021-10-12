Even though he’s busy preparing for their Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took the time to appreciate the post of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. On Instagram, Gisele, who is a known environmentalist, posted a series of photos, including her and their two kids – Benjamin and Vivian – in front of a huge tree, and accompanied it with the caption “How about taking your little ones to spend some time outdoors, for a picnic or even creating a @tinis.natureza at your home? Contact with nature is essential for the health and well-being of children and for all of us.

Let's get outside to recharge with nature's revitalizing energy!” The 44-year-old Brady, who is busy training for their showdown against the Eagles in Philadelphia on Thursday, liked the photo and commented “love these angels” and accompanied it with seven heart emojis.

Short turnaround for Buccaneers

Despite his busy football schedule, Brady always allots time for his family. In their 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, Brady was seen with his eldest son, Jack, entering the tunnel after the game. Brady called that moment with Jack, his child with actress Bridget Moynahan, the “best part of my day” after torching the Dolphins for 411 yards and 5 touchdowns. In that game, Brady also surpassed the total touchdown output of all NFL quarterbacks who played at age 44.

Brady now has 15 touchdowns for the season, two more than the combined 13 touchdown passes of George Blanda, Vinny Testaverde, Steve DeBerg and Warren Moon when they played at age 44. The Buccaneers have a short week as they have to travel to Philadelphia for their Week 6 clash with the Eagles.

Brady allays worries about injured hand

Against the Dolphins, Brady injured the thumb in his throwing hand when he bumped it against the helmet of a Miami player. During his Monday’s Let's Go! Podcast, Brady said that he has experienced injuries worse than this. Despite his claim, Brady was listed as limited on Monday’s injury report, causing worries among Buccaneers fans.

But Brady, during his talk to the media on Tuesday, allayed their worries by saying that there’s no serious injury at all, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “It’s just more discomfort, but I think that should be gone here in the next day or two,” said Brady, who leads the NFL with 1,767 yards passing, completions (149) and attempts (225).

Buccaneers protect 4 practice squad players

In preparation for their outing vs the Eagles, the Buccaneers used their four protection options on kicker Jose Borregales, tight end Codey McElroy, cornerback Rashard Robinson and safety Troy Warner as they deal with rash of injuries on some positions. It has yet to be known if tight end Rob Gronkowski would return against the Eagles while kicker Ryan Succop has been dealing with a back ailment. With the move, any or all of the four protected players would be available for game day elevation to the active roster before Thursday’s game, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.