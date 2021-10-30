Byron Kennedy, 29-year-old resident doctor of internal medicine at the Largo Medical Center, became the focus of the spotlight when wide receiver Mike Evans gave him Tom Brady’s 600-touchdown ball.

The incident happened at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Initially, Kennedy refused to give back the historic touchdown ball, but he eventually gave in to the request of a Buccaneers’ team official who promised him some goods in return.

The Buccaneers fulfilled their promise to Kennedy, giving him two signed jerseys and a helmet from the 44-year-old Brady.

He will also receive a signed Mike Evans jersey and game-worn cleats together with a $1,000 credit at the Buccaneers’ team store. Kennedy also received two season passes for the remainder of this season and next season. Brady also gifted Kennedy with a bitcoin worth around $63,000.

However, the value of what he received from the Brady and the Buccaneers pales compared to the $500,000 to $750,000 he stands to earn if he places the ball in an auction. Despite this, Kennedy said he didn’t regret giving back the ball, saying it’s hard to say no to Brady.

On Friday, Kennedy looked like he was ready to move on and focus on the Buccaneers’ road game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

On his Twitter account, Kennedy posted a photo of a “Saint Brady” candle together with the caption “Praying that @TomBrady and the @Buccaneers crush the Saints on Sunday.”

Brown won’t play versus Saints

For the second straight game, veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown won’t suit up due to an ankle injury, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Arians confirmed that the Buccaneers would play the Saints without Brown during his talk to the media on Friday. He also missed their win over the Bears. The veteran wide receiver did not practice all week, and it remains unknown when he will be out of commission. The Buccaneers will have a bye in Week 9 after their game with the Saints.

With Brown out, second-year receiver Tyler Johnson will replace him in the lineup. The Buccaneers, who are eyeing their fifth straight win, hold the top spot in the NFC South with a 6-1 record, while the Saints follow suit with a 4-2 mark.

5 Buccaneers questionable

Per Buccaneers.com, Arians said that tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Richard Sherman and Dee Delaney might play against the Saints. Gronkowski missed the Buccaneers’ last four games after suffering a rib injury in their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Sherman is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Delaney sustained an ankle injury. Arians added that outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and inside linebacker Lavonte David are both questionable but could play against the Saints.