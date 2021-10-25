Following their 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted his usual video where he messaged the fans. "What's up, everyone. Happy Monday. Hope you guys are having a great day. What a game yesterday," Brady said during the video. In his video, Brady lauded the defense for giving up just three points and the offensive line for providing him with ample protection. "The running backs were on fire. Mike had three tuddies, and we're 6-1," said Brady, who breached the 600-touchdown plateau in their convincing win over the Bears.

According to ESPN stats, the Buccaneers defense sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields four times and had five takeaways – including three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The offensive line, for its part, did not give up any sack as Brady threw four touchdown passes with no interception. "Here we go. Headed to New Orleans on Halloween night. It's gonna be a huge game," added Brady, referring to their Week 8 clash against division rival New Orleans Saints. Among those who reacted to Brady's video is his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who commented, "what a cutie," she followed with a fire emoji.

Fan nets season tickets, other items

The fan who returned Brady's 600th touchdown ball may have lost the opportunity to cash in on the historic ball, but he has several things in return as part of his deal with the Buccaneers.

According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Byron Kennedy received two signed jerseys, and a helmet from Brady, together with a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats and a $1,000 credit at the team store. The Buccaneers also provided Kennedy with two season passes for the remainder of this season and next season.

Earlier, sports memorabilia experts said the ball could fetch around $500,000 to $750,000 in an auction. Kennedy earlier said in an interview that he wouldn't renegotiate with Brady, but he wants to play a round of golf with the seven-time Super Bowl champion. However, there was no word if Brady agreed to his request. In addition, Brady on Twitter asked the bitcoin company that he endorses to give Kennedy some bitcoin as a trade for his generosity.

Fan also gets replacement ball

According to a Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports report, Kennedy said that when he received the ball from Evans, he didn't recognize its significance and value. However, Kennedy said even if he knew the ball's worth, it wouldn't change his decision to hand it to the Buccaneers staff so Brady can have it. "You can't say no to Tom Brady," said Kennedy, who also got a replacement game ball in exchange for the historic ball. Brady earlier posted on his Instagram story a photo of him holding the historic ball that Kennedy returned.