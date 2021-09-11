Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski played nine seasons together for the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowl titles together, before the latter decided to retire in 2019. Brady played for one more season with the Patriots, which ended in a Wild-Card loss to the Tennessee Titans, before he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason after a 20-year stay in New England. One month after Brady signed with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined the quarterback in Tampa Bay on a one-year deal.

Gronkowski’s decision paid dividends as he won his fourth Super Bowl ring while helping Brady captures his seventh Lombardi Trophy after catching two touchdown passes in their 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Last offseason, Brady signed a one-year deal extension, enabling him to fulfill his target of playing until he’s 45, while Gronkowski signed a fresh one-year deal to remain with the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski can play for 5 more years

Based on his performance in the Buccaneers’ Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the 32-year-old Gronkowski is still playing at a high level and could play for several more years in the NFL. But according to Gronkowski’s brother, Chris, Rob will officially retire when Brady does.

"Whatever Tom has left, I think that's what Rob has left as well,” Chris said to TMZ Sports. According to Chris, his brother won’t stick around in the NFL and catch passes from another quarterback. "I just can't see him playing with another quarterback," Chris said, adding that it’s tough to develop chemistry with another quarterback and stressing “it's tough to win once you lose that QB." In case Brady decides to play for five more years, Chris said his brother can play that long because he’s healthy as ever.

"I think Rob will play it out until Tom plays it out is what I'm thinking," Chris stressed.

Brady and Gronkowski can break Manning’s record

In their 31-29 Week 1 win over the Cowboys, Brady and Gronkowski reached a career milestone as they recorded their 100th touchdown connection, including playoffs, after the tight end’s two-touchdown game.

If the 44-year-old Brady and Gronkowski stick together until next season, they have a chance to breaking the record of 114 touchdowns set by Peyton Manning and wide receiver Marvin Harrison during their time with the Indianapolis Colts, per Jake Levin of NBC Sports. After their win over the Cowboys, Gronkowski lauded Brady for his outstanding play calling and recognition, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. In the third quarter, Brady made a change on their play after recognizing the Cowboys defense. Instead of Gronkowski blocking, Brady told his tight end to block and release, resulting in an 11-yard touchdown pass. “Tom made a great call,” Gronkowski said, adding Brady has been playing for “like 80 years, seen every defense, seen every play.”