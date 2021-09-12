The new Subway commercial featuring Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady first aired on Thursday during their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys. At first, Brady’s commercial looked like a cologne ad, per Ryan Gaydos of Fox Business but it became obvious that it was for Subway when the spray bottle spells out the word "bready." On his Instagram account, the 44-year-old Brady posted the commercial along with his explanation on his new partnership with Subway.

Based on the commercial, the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted that he doesn’t eat much bread.

“But at the end of the day I recognize greatness when I see it,” said Brady, adding that ne got in on the fun when Subway told him about all the new menu items it was launching. “I couldn’t resist getting in on the fun. Bready…. It’s forbidden," he said. Among those who reacted to Brady’s post is the movie start Dwayne Johnson, known as “The Rock”. In his comment, “The Rock” said “Love everything about this. So good. Brilliant”, as posted by Facebook group “Tom Brady Fanatics”.

Prescott’s post-game message to Brady revealed

The Buccaneers opened their Super Bowl title defense with a 31-29 win over the Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Brady showed his deadly form as he threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions and led the game-winning drive with 1:22 left that was capped by a field goal by Ryan Succop.

With the win, Brady remained unbeaten in six career games against the Cowboys. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, for his part, also performed well, completing 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns with an interception following 11 months of inactivity after undergoing ankle surgery. During their post-game meeting, Prescott had a message for Brady before they parted ways, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

According to Easterling, Prescott told Brady “we’ll see y’all again”, possibly referring to a rematch in the postseason.

Arians explains Ronald Jones’ ‘benching’

Against the Cowboys, Buccaneers’ running back Ronald Jones lost a fumble on their sixth offensive snap and didn’t see another snap for the rest of the game. When asked about that, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians explained why Jones did not return to the game.

“He struggled mentally to get over it,” Arians said, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports. Jones finished the game with 13 rushing yards on four carries. With Jones on the bench, rusher Leonard Fournette carried much of the rushing load for the Buccaneers, carrying the ball 9 times for 32 yards and caught 5 passes for 27 yards. On Saturday, Jones posted a cryptic tweet “I’m always ready when my number is called … just call me.”

I’m always ready when my number is called … just call me ☎️ — RoJo ひ “The Breeze” (@rojo) September 11, 2021

The Buccaneers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 at Raymond James Stadium and it would be interesting to see the running back situation. The Buccaneers also have veteran rusher Giovani Bernard, whom they signed to a one-year deal in the offseason.