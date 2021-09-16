The Milwaukee Bucks recently captured the 2021 National Basketball Association championship. With a team headlined by its superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Amidst the excitement that 2021 has brought for the franchise and its fanbase, some changes are also happening. Including on the broadcasting side of things. Not necessarily the most impactful element of what happens on the court. But one of the most recognizable ones for loyal followers of the team.

Lisa Byington set to take over play-by-play calling

The Bucks have hired Lisa Byington as their new television play-by-play announcer, report ESPN and Yahoo.

Byington becomes the first woman to be the play-by-play announcer for a major American men's sports team. In the past, the Bucks made a similarly historic move in regards to coaching. It came when they interviewed San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon for the head coaching position.

Byington is not a stranger to calling basketball games for either men's or women's teams. Typically calling games along with color analyst and former NBA player Stephen Bardo. She is also the television play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Sky of the Women's National Basketball Association.

Bally Sports Wisconsin (formerly Fox Sports Wisconsin) holds the regional television broadcast rights for Bucks games and the Big Ten Network, a Fox Sports subsidiary that often covers Wisconsin sports.

Byington had previously done many assignments for Fox Sports and FS1. Her roles have included play-by-play as well as sideline reporting.

Byington's other high-profile gigs include calling Women's World Cup games and men's and women's Olympic soccer. Along with play-by-play and sideline reporting for the NCAA men's basketball tournament with Turner Sports and CBS.

Lisa Byington is a graduate of Northwestern University. There, she was a member of the women's basketball and soccer teams.

Jim Paschke had been the longtime television play-by-play announcer for the Bucks. Occasionally sharing the duty with Gus Johnson. For much of his career with the team, Paschke was alongside former Bucks player Jon McGlocklin.

McGlockling provided the color commentary. Paschke retired following the first round of the 2021 Playoffs. Paschke followed Hall of Fame broadcaster Eddie Doucette in the role. Former Bucks player Marques Johnson is the current color commentator for television broadcasts. Zora Stephenson has been the sideline reporter.

A new radio announcer is also in order

In addition to Paschke, longtime radio announcer Ted Davis has also retired. Before coming to Milwaukee, Davis called games for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. He worked for Texas Christian University, Texas A&M University, and the University of North Texas. Davis also did radio broadcasts for CBS of the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

WTMJ is the flagship station of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network. The network is made up of several stations in Wisconsin and Michigan. Select programming also airs on ESPN Madison and ESPN Milwaukee.